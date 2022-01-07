Fortna Increases Investment in Science and Technology Centers for Innovation





Fortna, a leading warehousing and distribution consulting, engineering services and software company, today announced that it will increase its investment in a new Innovation Science and Technology Center whose mission is to solve complex distribution challenges.

Based on algorithms and research, the center is based on digital and solution research rather than physical buildings, but uses digital twin tools to model and simulate the process and output of operations.

Mark Austin, Chief Solutions Officer at Fortna, states that today’s distribution centers are extremely complex and can store millions of SKUs while processing thousands of orders in different configurations. .. Assigning the right work to the right person at the right time to maximize efficiency goes beyond human cognitive ability. At the heart of these operations is automation, robotics, and sophisticated software that synchronizes people to improve performance speed and efficiency while reducing labor pressure, Austin continued.

To address these challenges, Fortna has set up the Innovation Science and Technology Center, led by Chief Scientist Russ Meller, to increase investment in solution research and development. The organization reporting to Austin includes PhD scientists and scholars who are recognized as distribution authorities and innovators. The mission of the New Innovation Science and Technology Center is as follows:

Develop advanced mathematical models, algorithms and simulations to drive advanced data science-based warehouse execution software to optimize complex real-time distribution environments. We will develop next-generation decision support tools that improve picking efficiency by grouping orders by affinity. .. Deepen relationships between emerging distribution suppliers and technologies that are most likely to revolutionize distribution centers. Improve the worker experience by creating mechanical-electric-digital solutions that are integrated at the crossroads of technology and warehouse execution software. Simulation, and digital twins that create integrated virtual environments that link simulations. The platform can simulate a real-time distribution center before it is built to validate the design and software infrastructure. You can also record and play back your livestream environment to uncover the root cause of problems and enable what-if analysis of possible future scenarios.

The work of the Science and Technology Center for Innovation will result in a distribution center that releases more efficient and more stable workflows, enabling businesses to achieve the same results with less automation, Fortna said. Fortna also believes that the Center’s efforts will enable companies to be supplier-independent and select the best technology for each process within the distribution center.

The Fortnas Science and Technology Center for Innovation is tasked with solving some of today’s most complex challenges in distribution by using science, modeling, and research to drive faster, more cost-effective implementation. Says Dr. Russ Meller, Fortna’s Chief Scientist. We are bridging the gap between what is possible and what is possible.

