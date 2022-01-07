The 2022 iPhone SE has 5G, but the design hasn’t changed. A major update is scheduled for 2024.





The upcoming 2022 iPhone SE will feature 5G technology and an updated A-series chip, but there are no major design changes, Leaker’s Dylandkt said today, reflecting many of the previous iPhone SE rumors. ..

Rumors of the third-generation iPhone SE have been confusing over the last few years. Some information was aimed at a major redesign with an iPhone 11-style look without a Touch ID home button and a reduced bezel, but rumors clearly describe two separate devices. rice field.

* Please update this tweet! * The iPhone SE, which has the same design as the XR / 11 but has a slightly smaller screen size, has been returned to its release schedule in 2024. In 2022, Apple will release the 5G iPhone SE instead. Spec bump, same design as 2020 model. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

In addition to the 2022 iPhone SE, which looks like the iPhone 8 as well as the 2020 model, Apple is working on a future iPhone SE that will eliminate the home button and adopt Apple’s most affordable iPhone all-display design. ..

According to Dylandkt, Apple is developing an “iPhone SE” that is “similar to the XR / 11” but has a “slightly smaller screen size.” This device will be released in 2024.

Display analyst Ross Young also suggests that Apple is working on the 2024 iPhone SE with a 5.7-6.1-inch display and a hole-punch camera. It will be adopted by Apple in the 2022 “Pro” iPhone lineup.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in 2019 that Apple is working on a “iPhone SE‌Plus” with a full-screen design, no Face ID, and a “Touch ID” fingerprint sensor built into the power button on the side of the device. rice field. This “iPhone SE” didn’t happen, but it’s possible that Kuo was talking about future technologies that Apple plans to introduce in 2024.

Related article

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new iPhone SE model in 2022 and 2023.

According to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to launch two new iPhone SE models over the next two years. In an investor note seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that Apple has two new iPhone SE models planned for 2022 and 2023, respectively. The 2022 iPhone SE was reportedly launched earlier this year, with 3GB of memory, and in 2023 …

The new iPhone SE will reportedly be released in the first quarter of 2022.

According to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, Apple plans to release a third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2022. If this time frame proves accurate, we can expect the device to be released by the end of March. As previously rumored, TrendForce said the new iPhone SE will continue to be a mid-range smartphone with added 5G support: from a product development perspective, Apple …

The new iPhone SE is nearing launch as the supplier begins preparing for shipment

According to industry sources quoted by Taiwanese publisher DigiTimes, multiple component suppliers in Apple’s supply chain are preparing to ship the third-generation iPhone SE, which is due out in the first half of 2022. The full report hasn’t been released yet, but the paywall preview looks like this: VCM suppliers haven’t seen a reduction in new iPhone orders: VCM (Voice Coil Motor) …

Apple is working on the cheapest 5G iPhone ever

According to trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on the cheapest 5G iPhone ever. In an investor note seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that Apple plans to launch an updated version of the iPhone SE featuring 5G connectivity in 2022. This device seems to be positioned as “the cheapest 5G iPhone ever”. Currently the most affordable 5G compatible iPhone …

Kuo: 2022 iPhone SE will be “the cheapest 5G iPhone ever”

Apple analyst Minchi Kuo said in a note to investors today that Apple plans to release an updated version in the first half of 2022. As he said earlier, the design of the new iPhone SE will be “almost the same” as the existing SE modeled after the iPhone 8. Kuo states that the new 2022 iPhone SE will support 5G and will have a processor. update. The device is …

The iPhone SE 3 features the iPhone XR design with Touch ID and is rumored to be Apple’s last LCD smartphone.

According to the Chinese site MyDrivers, Apple’s 3rd generation iPhone SE will be the company’s last iPhone with an LCD display, featuring an iPhone XR-like design with Touch ID. According to the machine translation of the report, the design of the 3rd generation iPhone SE is based on the iPhone XR, with a Touch ID fingerprint scanner and LCD built into the side buttons …

The next iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch display, and the 2023 version has a hole punch full-screen design.

According to display analyst Roth Young, the next-generation iPhone SE, due out in 2022, will have the same 4.7-inch display as the current version. The existing iPhone SE is modeled on the iPhone 8 with a 4.7-inch display. There were rumors that Apple was working on an “iPhone SE Plus” that could be released this year, but earlier this month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi …

Popular story

According to Intel, the new Core i9 processor for laptops is faster than Apple’s M1 Max chip

Intel today announced a new 12th generation Core processor suitable for laptops. As part of the announcement, the new Core i9 claimed to be not only faster than Apple’s M1Max chip on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but also the fastest mobile processor. So far. The new Core i9 has a 14-core CPU with 6 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores, while a 10-core M1 Max chip has 8 …

Apple event in the spring of 2022?Three new products we could see

Apple’s first major product announcements this year are often in March or April, so the trend could continue in 2022. Earlier, I’ve summarized some of Apple’s past spring announcements and look forward to some of the first new Apple products. You may see it this year. Past Spring Announcements Last year, Apple held an event to announce AirTag items on April 20th …

Google basically pays Apple to leave the search engine business, class action claims

Apple has an agreement with Google not to develop its own Internet search engine. This claims to be a new class proceeding as long as Google pays to remain Safari’s default option. Earlier this week, a lawsuit filed in a California court against Apple, Google, and their respective CEOs alleges that the two companies have a non-competition agreement in the Internet search business that violates the United States. ..

Leaker says the iPhone 14 Pro has a pill-shaped camera cutout with Face ID under the display

According to a tweet shared by leaker @dylandkt, which proved to be a reliable source of Apple-related rumors last year, the iPhone 14 Pro model has a pill-shaped camera notch at the top of the display. The notch has been removed. Or something like that. To accommodate this change, the leaker said Face ID hardware will be moved under the display. iPhone 14 is …

WhatsApp launches profile photo rollout with iOS message notifications

WhatsApp is testing a useful new feature in iOS that displays a profile picture in system notifications when a user receives a new message from a chat or group. Image Credits: The first new feature of the 2022 platform, first discovered by WABetaInfo app specialist WABetaInfo, uses the iOS 15 API to add WhatsApp profile images to top screen banners and notification notifications. ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/01/06/iphone-se-2022-5g-no-design-changes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos