Report: French regulators have fined Google and Facebook $ 235 million for cookie tracking





According to a report from Politico on Wednesday, Google and Facebook are facing big fines in France for not being able to easily deny the technology of tracking cookies to French users.

French technical regulator Nationale de I’informatique et Des Liberts (CNIL) plans to fine Google 150 million euros and Facebook 60 million euros for violating French data privacy rules. I got a document showing that.

CNIL said in a statement that if the issue is not resolved within three months of the decision being made, the two companies will be fined an additional € 100,000 per day. Politico said this applies to all platforms of google.fr, youtube.fr, and Facebook in France.

A Meta spokesperson told ZDNet that it is considering a decision and “is still committed to working with relevant authorities.”

“Our cookie consent controls give us more control over our data, including new settings menus on Facebook and Instagram, which allow people to revisit and manage their decisions at any time. We continue to develop and improve, “said a spokeswoman.

In a statement to ZDNet, Google said people “respect their right to privacy and trust us to keep them safe.”

“We understand our responsibility to protect that trust and are working on further changes and proactive efforts with CNIL in the light of this decision under the ePrivacy Directive,” a Google spokeswoman said. I am.

In December 2020, Google was fined € 100 million by CNIL for violating Article 82 of the French Data Protection Act, which focuses on depositing cookies without the consent of the user.

CNIL investigated google.fr in March 2020 and found that when a user visits this website, the cookie is “automatically placed on their computer without any action on the part of the user”. discovered. CNIL said some of these cookies are used for advertising purposes and Google has brought “significant benefits” from that practice.

CNIL also discovered that when a user visits google.fr, the banner displayed at the bottom of the page does not provide information about the cookies that are already in place. CNIL also discovered that even if users disabled ad personalization in Google Search, one of the ad cookies was stored on their computer and continued to read the information.

Google stopped automatically placing advertising cookies on google.fr in September 2020, but the new information banner says, “Because users in France do not understand the purpose of using cookies and do not inform them about it. Faced with further criticism from CNIL. They can refuse these cookies. “CNIL threatened the same daily fine of € 100,000.

Facebook updated its own cookie consent control for the GDPR in September 2021 and built a Facebook and Instagram settings menu that allows Europeans to manage their cookie consent decisions.

European regulators have fined Google more than € 8 billion on suspicion of various anti-competitive practices, and Google lost its appeal against one of the € 2.42 billion fines in September.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp was fined € 225 million in September for lack of transparency in how it shares data with its parent company. Facebook itself faces millions of fines for violating the GDPR privacy rules regarding fraudulent data collection policies.

