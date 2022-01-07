NAB tech experts consider 2022 innovation





AI and voice control platforms among emerging technologies

Some of NAB’s best engineers have released forecasts for breakthrough technology in 2022.

Positive predictions by NAB engineers show the growing use of artificial intelligence in broadcasting, and among other breakouts, the growing all-digital AM.

John Clark, executive director of NABsPILOT, expects voice-based services to explode over the next year. According to Clark, you’ll find that you’re talking more than ever about cars, TVs, radios, phones, home appliances, and more.

Clark envisions a day when these conversations will become more natural as consumers become more comfortable talking on multiple interfaces.

Meanwhile, the rollout of artificial intelligence will continue to influence broadcasting and play a more important role in the industry, said Sam Matheny, NAB’s Chief Technology Officer.

Methany predicted that it could take many forms, from content creation and transformation, inventory analysis, relationship management, weather forecasting, automated captioning, translation, asset recognition, or even other applications.

Methany confirms in a predictive post on NABPILOT.org that it is not a fully enabled, self-contained solution, but an incremental AI tool that, when combined with human expertise, provides measurable operational improvements. I am writing.

David Layer, vice president of advanced engineering at NAB, said that more stations will be available as US AM broadcasters are now able to replace analog AM with all digital AM signals on HD Radio. , Forecasts the expansion of all digital AM in the United States.

A few broadcasters made a leap in 2021, and my prediction is that we’ll see more broadcasters do the same in 2022, Layer said.

Layer cited many of the benefits of all-digital AM, including improved audio quality, reduced adjacent channel interference, increased coverage, and support for metadata such as song titles and artist information, and artwork. Of course, according to Layer, behind the scenes, all-digital AM signals cannot be received by analog radio.

Every AM station that switches to all-digital has an FM translator or associated FM radio station. This means that those signals will continue to be receivable on analog radio. But as the number of cars with HD radio receivers continues to grow over time, it will be an easy question to answer whether to switch, Layer said.

Jeremy Shinon, vice president of digital strategy at Hubbard Radio, said that the hybrid radio dashboard with streaming audio and OTA display isn’t buried in the dashboard interface, so it’s ultimately a true potential HD subchannel. I suggested that it would be an opportunity to see.

A demo of a hybrid radio-enabled dashboard that rolls off a lot of new cars shows that the HD subchannels are in the same tier as the HD-1’s counterparts. Consumers using these dashboards will not know the difference between a main station and a subchannel, Chinon said.

But Chinon wrote, the real reward [for broadcasters] Hybrid radio is a long way off and will not be available for the next few years.

Subscribe

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date on all these other articles and market-leading news, features and analytics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.radioworld.com/news-and-business/headlines/nab-tech-experts-look-at-innovations-for-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos