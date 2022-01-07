The game’s splendor was brought to the CES 2022 with the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 laptop.





Asus This story is part of CES, and CNET covers the latest news about the upcoming and greatest technology.

Asus hasn’t failed to announce at least two special devices at CES, and this year is no exception. The company has developed several dual display laptops over the last few years-and the upcoming Republic of Gamers Zephyrus Duo 16 seems to be its most powerful.

The updated design combines a 16-inch main display with a secondary 14.1-inch touch screen and resolutions up to 4K. When you lift the lid, called ROG ScreenPad Plus, the redesigned hinge lifts the touch panel from the body. Stop at a 13 degree angle and touch the bottom of the main display. With few bezels, it looks like one big display when viewed from the front. The angle makes it easier to see without damaging the neck and improves circulation to keep the body cool.

The top of the Duo 16’s 14-inch display flows into the bottom of the 16-inch main display.

Asus

Asus has two display options available for this model. The first is the Nebula HDR QHD resolution panel with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a refresh rate of 165Hz. Covers 100% P3 color space with a mini LED backlight that can reach the dazzling peak brightness of 1,100 nits. It is DisplayHDR 1000 certified, and the mini LED enables accurate local dimming.

The second option is a dual spec panel dedicated to ROG. Collaboratively developed with the BOE, you can choose to display at 4K at a refresh rate of 120Hz or at 1080p at 240Hz. For gamers, this means that you can use both a high-speed 4K display and a high-speed esports caliber display on a single laptop. In addition, the MUX switch allows discrete graphics to bypass integrated graphics and reduce latency.

Currently playing: See this: See everything ROG revealed at the CES product event

13:25

Also, because this laptop is intended for creating games and content, it is filled with top-end components. The configuration extends to AMD Ryzen 96980 HX series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti mobile graphics. It also features up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe Gen4 solid-state storage.

No pricing has been announced, but given the price of its predecessor above $ 3,000, a similar price is expected for the Duo 16. Asus said it will be available in the first quarter of 2022.

If you subscribe to only one CNET newsletter, this is it. Get the top picks of the editors of the most interesting reviews, news articles and videos of the day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/gaming-greatness-came-to-ces-2022-with-the-asus-rog-zephyrus-duo-16-laptop/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos