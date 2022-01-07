Why ARK Innovation ETFs, Affirm, Upstart and SoFi Shares Struggled This Week





What’s wrong

This week, many tech and fintech stocks struggled primarily with the release of the Federal Reserve’s December minutes.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) has fallen nearly 10% in a week at the end of the market on Thursday, while the postpaid (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) has about 19%. It has fallen. .. Shares of artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and digital banking app SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) have fallen by more than 21% and nearly 13%, respectively, in a week.

So what

There seems to be little company-specific news related to these stocks and exchange-traded funds. Rather, they are reacting to new directions in macro news and the Federal Reserve, as they have in the past few months.

Believe it or not, earlier this year, the Fed believed it wouldn’t raise the benchmark overnight fed funds rate to 2023, and perhaps to 2024. When talking about inflation, he finally retired from the word “temporary.” Towards the end of 2021, the Fed has begun to show that it will taper off the bond purchase program that started at the beginning of the pandemic. The Fed has also shown that it could raise interest rates in March, and a new surprise from the December minutes is that the Fed will actually start shrinking its balance sheet after the first rate hike begins. There is a possibility.

When the Fed tries to shrink its balance sheet, the stock market is tough, as it actually loses liquidity and reduces the country’s money supply, unlike bond purchases, also known as quantitative easing. You may fall into a situation. Be.

“The minutes showed the FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] Anna Wong, chief US economist at Bloomberg, said in a research note, “The economy is ready for the widespread abolition of monetary easing, and the Omicron variant is unlikely to delay it. “. Lift-offs at the March meeting have increased significantly, and we are closely watching Fedspeak prior to the January meeting for further signs. “

Long-term bond yields have continued to rise since the release of the Federal Reserve’s December minutes. Yields on 10-year US Treasuries rose from just over 1.5% at the end of 2021 to 1.73%. Rising bond yields are usually bad for tech and growth stocks, as they increase the yields on assets that are not risky to investors. , This makes it difficult to support high ratings. Stocks such as Upstart and Affirm rose to a large valuation in 2021. ArkInnovationETF is full of high-growth tech stocks such as Tesla, Roku and Zoom Video Communications. SoFi also reached a fairly high rating in 2021.

So

Many of these tech and fintech stocks have great potential as they have created turmoil in the prospect industry. But in 2021, I thought stocks like Upstart and Affirm were too expensive and soared, so I think we needed to pull back.

Currently, valuations are improving, but market conditions in 2022 may still be tough as the Fed has not yet raised its initial rates or has begun to run out of balance sheets. If SoFi can get the expected banking charter, it could help the company a bit, as banks are usually hedges against inflation.

I’m a little more worried about Affirm now because of the regulatory scrutiny of BNPL and potential credit issues in higher rate environments. I still like a lot of tech and fintech stocks in the long run, but I think it’s appropriate for the valuation to be more consistent with reality for now.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment papers (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. It will help.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2022/01/06/why-shares-of-ark-innovation-etf-affirm-upstart-an/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos