Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1, Week 5 Quests: How to Earn them





More quests will be added each week as the first season of Fortnite Chapter 3 progresses. Week 5 has a whole new set of challenges. Many are sent throughout the map to collect items and destroy surrounding objects. Most of this week’s goals aren’t necessarily skill-based, but you need to be familiar with the map and the most efficient ways to complete the task. That is our turn.

Here are the challenges for Season 1 and Week 5 and how to complete them at Fortnite.

Recommended Reading Season 1, Week 5 Quest Connie Crossroads, Sleepy Sound, Build Structures in Condo Canyon (3) Request Abandoned Tent (1) Drive in Water (1) Timber Knock down the pine (5) Use the shield to get the shield Keg (100) Teleport using the rift at seven different outposts (3) Destroy the building with a motorboat or motorboat missile (30) Build structures at Coney Crossroads, Sleepy Sound, and Condo Canyon (3)

For this, you only need to build one structure in each of the locations mentioned above to complete the challenge. You don’t have to build all three structures in the same match, so just keep this in your head when you play and you’ll be able to get through quickly.

Claim an abandoned tent (1)

This quest is a bit more luck-based, but not too difficult. There are tents around the map, some of which are requested by other players. All you need to do is interact with the tent to claim it for yourself. I was able to find abandoned tents around gas stations, but they are everywhere. Watch out for them when you play as usual. Then request one tent to complete this challenge.

Driving in the water (1)

There are many cars around the map, but I like to land in the condo canyon as sports cars are usually available at the plaza. Then drive through the shallow rivers that surround this area and quickly check this quest from the list.

Knock down Timber Pines (5)

Timberpins can be found along the Camp Caddle on the northwest side of the map, especially just north of the island. Please refer to the image above to understand what to look for. Keep in mind that they spawn in clusters, so hopefully you can destroy all five in a row.

Shield barrel (100) Use Fortnite.gg to get a shield

The Shield Keg spawns as a floor route and appears in the chest, but the easiest way to find it is to buy it from Lieutenant John Rama at the 250 Gold Bar. This NPC is southwest of Logjam Lumberyard and is indicated by a spot on the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg). Once you have a Shield Keg, use it to recover 100 HP. If you are in good health, it is recommended that you save it until you need it.

Teleport using lifts at 7 different outposts (3) Fortnite.gg

There are several rifts around the map, each spawning at seven outposts. These are in the corners of the island, so use the map above for more information on their location (provided by Fortnite.gg). This challenge requires you to go through three rifts, but you don’t have to visit all three in the same match.

Destroy a building with a motorboat or motorboat missile (30)

Motorboats spawn everywhere there is a dock and are everywhere on the island. For simplicity, I like to land on the Logjam Roomyard, which has a dock just south of the large cabin. Here you will find a motorboat that can be used to destroy surrounding objects. You can complete this quest quickly by launching missiles at everything you find, such as logs and trees. As always, if you didn’t finish in one match, you can resume where you left off in another match.

Editor’s recommendations

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/gaming/fortnite-chapter-3-guide-season-1-week-5-quests-and-how-to-complete-them/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos