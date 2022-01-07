10-month nursing strike ends amid surge in Omicron





Almost 10 months later, a record strike in Massachusetts ended, paving the way for hundreds of nurses to return to Tenet Healthcare’s St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.

The end of the strike is important in one or more respects. Nurses, members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), have succeeded in ensuring what they consider to be an important part of the contract. Starting later this month, they will be able to return to exactly the same position. And in doing so, nurses will be able to help their hospitals cope with the latest COVID-19 surges caused by highly contagious Omicron variants.

“Our patients at St. Vincent Hospital, they need us,” said Marlena Pellegrino, RN, a longtime nurse at the hospital and co-chair of the nurse’s local negotiation unit with MNA, MedPageToday. Told to.

The strike began in March 2021 after nurses at St. Vincent Hospital insisted on unsafe staffing practices. In August, the MNA said nurses agreed to improve staffing negotiated during the strike and were ready to return to work to provide care. However, the end of the strike was terminated over the return-to-work agreement issued by the hospital.

According to the agreement, more than 100 nurses on strike may not have been able to return to exactly the same positions they left behind.

But things changed on Monday.

MNA announced that night that nurses at St. Vincent Hospital had overwhelmingly voted to ratify the new contract. According to the MNA, the final tally was 487-9 in favor of ratification. A total of 502 votes were cast, three votes were left blank, and three contested votes were cast.

The strike began for patient safety, but was integrated into standing up for the rights of nurses and workers in other departments. The final element of the agreement is that the MNA guarantees that all the nurses who went on strike have the right to return to work in the same positions, times and shifts as they previously worked, while at the same time giving the parties the nurses to work. Please continue to recall.

“We were there for patient safety,” Pellegrino said. “That’s how our strike started.”

She said she now sees it further as “a testament to the strength of a relatively small group of nurses.” If nurses and other workers support what they believe in (patients’ rights in this case), rather than “always have that right without fear of retaliation.”

“You should never weaken your voice,” Pellegrino said.

She and her colleagues are Marie Ritakko (RN), a member of the Nurse Negotiations Committee and Vice President of MNA, and another longtime nurse at St. Vincent Hospital, co-chair of the nurse’s local negotiation unit. Includes Dominique Muldoon (RN). I stuck to one phrase, “One injury is everyone’s injury.”

Ritakko told MedPageToday that nurses continued to work on behalf of patients at other hospitals, COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics, or in additional settings during the strike. Some are looking for employment opportunities in retail stores and restaurants to keep food on the table. Now she said she believes most people are relieved and excited to return to their home hospital.

Regarding the strike and the first possibility that some nurses could not return to the same position, Muldoon told Medpage Today, “This was totally unprecedented. This was a core issue. . “”

But once it was secured, “all kinds snapped into place like a puzzle.”

Other elements of the contract include improved staffing for many units that nurses demand, such as a enforceable staffing grid, MNA said in a statement. For example, some provisions limit the allocation of 4 patients in the post-cardiac surgery unit of a hospital, and the combination of 4 and 5 patient assignments in the other 7 medical surgery and telemetry floors. It is specified.

During the strike, St. Vincent Hospital said it took nurses’ staffing concerns seriously and, within the guidelines, consistently staffed the same as other nearby hospitals.

Carolyn Jackson, CEO of St. Vincent Hospital, told MedPageToday that hospitals and nurses were making progress towards the vote on Monday. She also mentioned US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh’s assistance in mediating face-to-face sessions, as well as MNA.

When asked about the recent increase in COVID-19 infections and their impact at the end of the strike, Jackson said it “definitely helped.”

“Omicron is certainly soaring like we can’t see at this point in the pandemic,” Jackson said. “It’s time to end this.”

Meanwhile, she said the hospital recently relied on about 200 travel nurses. On January 8, the hospital will begin the process of recalling more than 600 nurses who went on strike. The nurse will be notified by phone with FedEx about the process, including the need to complete the turnover between January 13th and January 22nd.

When the nurses complete the turn, they can get back to work, Jackson said.

Of the more than 100 beds previously closed due to strikes, Jackson said the hospital recently reopened 12 problem behavioral medical beds. She said the remaining closures would be reassessed when it became clear how many of the striker nurses would return home.

Regarding the ongoing pandemic and Omicron surge, Jackson said, “In order for us to fight it best, we need our full team, and our full team needs to work together.” Said.

Looking back on the strike, Pellegrino is a young nurse in her twenties (some of whom have only worked for a few weeks) and an older nurse who is on the verge of retirement or has passed retirement. He said he was surprised to see his dedication. She said she sees the commitment to achieve what is in the new contract as the success and legacy of future negotiation units.

“That’s how you influence the lives of your patients,” Pellegrino said.

Jennifer Henderson joined MedPage Today as a corporate and research writer in January 2021. She has covered areas such as the healthcare industry, life sciences and legal affairs in New York.

