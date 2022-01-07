Google copied Sonos multi-zone speaker technology, US import regulator rules





The US International Trade Commission has determined that Google violates five Sonos patents related to smart speakers (via The New York Times). This decision confirms the judge’s decision in August and the kind of decision that could theoretically force Google to stop importing products that use infringing technology.

However, it’s not yet clear if a particular Google product will necessarily disappear from the shelves, and so far it seems unlikely. Google spokesperson Jos Castaneda pointed out how the European Parliament Committee has already approved Google’s workaround for each of the five patents, as Bloomberg first reported in September, and imported our products. Or we do not expect it to affect our ability to sell.

We have confirmed that today’s ITC order clearly defines five different redesign exceptions for Google products, one for each patent. Castaneda also states that as a result of the ITC’s decision, Google’s customers will not experience any confusion and the company will have a 60-day implementation period. It will be changed before the ban is enforced.

Android 12 has been removed and most of the Chromecast volume control has been restored.

One of Google’s workarounds seems to be already in effect, and more workarounds are underway. 9to5Google reported in November that Android 12 has removed the ability to control the volume of Chromecast. A suspected Google employee cites a legal issue as the reason for the removal of the feature. (One of the five infringed patents is about adjusting the volume of the device, especially on local area networks.) However, according to Mishaal Rahman, the volume control feature is one of the January 2022 updates. The department has already begun to return to some Pixel smartphones, and ITC documents indicate that Google has approved the redesign submitted for a ruling on that particular patent.

surprise! Cast volume control is re-enabled with the January 2022 update for Pixel. Google will either solve that legal issue or this new method will allow cast volume control in a way that doesn’t violate patents.

The related patches are: https: //t.co/trVx0zqhAm pic.twitter.com/mEZZy4FXn0

Michael Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 5, 2022

The other two patents relate to synchronizing multiple devices over a network. One is to set up a playback device (such as a Wi-Fi speaker) for communication over the network. Tonight, Google published a blog post about future speaker group changes. This explains that some users will have to download a special app to set up some devices on the network and will not be able to adjust the volume of the entire speaker. Group at once.

When I asked Sonos about Google products that were affected by the ruling, they sent me a laundry list that included home devices such as Pixel smartphones (using the Pixel 3 and 4 series as an example), Nest Hub, Nest Mini, and Chromecast. A Pixel computer such as the Pixel Book Go with the YouTube Music app installed. The ruling is broader, and while networked speaker devices and devices that can control these devices incorporating infringing technology (eg mobile phones and laptops) are affected, Google has approved a workaround. Only if you haven’t applied it yet.

Even though Sonos suggests that Google’s devices will deteriorate as a result, there is a good chance that Google will be able to import and sell all of these devices without pausing, and how Google can avoid product features. Writes that it needs to be degraded or eliminated. Import ban imposed by ITC. It seems like a downgrade that you need to adjust the volume of each Google speaker individually.

In any case, the ruling discovers that Google has copied Sonos technology, damaging the growing image of Google’s hardware business in smart home spaces, including smart speakers, cameras, and primarily Wi-Fi. The router given, the company claimed that Google WiFi / Nest WiFi was the best-selling router in the market as a whole in 2019.

You can read the full committee decision below:

The full statement of Eddie Lazarus, Sonos Chief Legal Officer, is as follows:

We thank the ITC for clearly examining the five Sonos patents in question in this proceeding and clearly determining that Google is infringing all five. This is extremely rare in patent proceedings and is an all-out victory that underscores the strength of Sonos’s extensive patent portfolio and the cavities of Google’s copy denials. These Sonos patents are groundbreaking Sonos features that are extremely popular for home audio systems, such as controlling home audio systems, synchronizing multiple speakers, independent volume control for different speakers, and stereo pairing of speakers. It is intended for inventions.

Google may be able to degrade or eliminate product functionality in ways that bypass the ITC’s import bans. But while Google may sacrifice consumer experience to circumvent this import ban, the product still infringes dozens of Sonos patents, the fraud persists and owes to Sonos. The damage you are doing will continue to occur. Alternatively, Google can pay fair royalties for the technology it abuses, as other companies have already done.

Google and Sonos were involved in other court battles, Google filed a counterclaim against Sonos in June 2020, and Sonos claimed in September 2020 that Google infringed more patents. Filed a counterclaim. At the time, Sonos Lazarus believed it was important to show the depth and breadth of Google’s copy.

Sonos also claims that it is preventing Google from including multiple voice assistants in its smart speakers, which Google does not deny.

Update, 9:04 pm ET: Updated with information from Sonos about potentially affected devices, information about Google’s design changes that the ITC says it’s not infringing, Google circumvents import bans In order to reveal some changes to the speaker group.

