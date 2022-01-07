Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund sold out reached 48% on Thursday’s lowest point





Catherine Wood, Chief Executive Officer of ARK Investment Management LLC, will speak at the Milken Institute Global Conference on Monday, October 18, 2021 in Beverly Hills, CA.

Kyle Grillott | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Cathie Wood’s flagship fund, Ark Innovation, has been hit the epicenter of tech sales this week, with some analysts seeing the stock behind her strategy fall further before it bottoms out. I am.

At the lows of the day on Thursday, innovation-focused exchange-traded funds fell more than 48% from their daytime highs in February 2021. This is worse than what the fund saw during the March 2020 pandemic downturn.

ARK Innovation fell 0.6% on Thursday at $ 85.58 per share.

Ark Innovation (ARKK) Trough from peak during the day

FactSet

In CNBC’s Halftime Report, Josh Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said: “That’s amazing to me.”

This week’s selling, which spurred a 9% drop in ETFs this week, was primarily due to a sharp rise in interest rates. Higher rates usually punish market growth pockets that rely on borrowing at lower rates to invest in innovation. And when interest rates are rising, their future earnings look less attractive.

Treasury yields rose to 1.75% on Thursday as interest rates soared earlier this year, suggesting a faster-than-expected policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

“I don’t think Cathie Wood’s share price is still low enough,” said Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, in CNBC’s Halftime Report. “There will continue to be pressure.”

“Inflation is here. I think the Fed will be aggressive. The Fed wants you to break away from risk assets,” he added.

Of the 43 holdings of ARK Innovation, 36 are more than 40% off the 52-week high. Tesla, Roku, Teladoc Health and Zoom Video are some of ARK Innovation’s top holdings.

“Cathy Woods ARKK’s performance is so bad that it’s not a hedge fund and can’t be shot, but it’s messing up all its holdings. I’d like to discuss the opportunity, but it’s hard to find .. It’s like that. A tough streak … “, CNBC’s Jim Cramer told Twitter on Thursday.

According to FactSet, this week’s poor performance has led to more than $ 280 million in funding to close Wood’s flagship ETF since Monday.

The turbulent start of ARK Innovation by 2022 will follow almost a year of ARK Innovation, which fell by 24% in 2021.

However, the depreciation of Wood shares from mid-February 2021 has not changed Ark’s forecast. Mr Wood said he is getting the most convicted stock at a low price. This should quadruple over the next five years, she says.

Wood continues to buy his favorite stock dips this week as well. She scooped up DraftKings, Brock, and Roblox stocks.

