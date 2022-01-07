Samsung Electronics Introduces CES Monitor Leadership in its Versatile 2022 Lineup – Samsung Newsroom Canada





New entrants to the Odyssey, Smart Monitor and High Resolution Monitor categories combine stunning image quality with intuitive usability features.

Samsung Electronics recently announced a new model in its monitor lineup that demonstrates its leadership in this area. The new versatile lineup offers beautiful image quality and intuitive features, giving consumers more choice when choosing a monitor that meets their exact needs.

The 2022 monitor portfolio brings out the best experience while working from home, playing games and watching content. Samsung’s latest monitors include high-performance gaming features as well as smart, professional-level elements such as the Odysseys Quantum Mini LED backlight panel and HDR2000. The smart monitor runs all screens with smart features. The high resolution monitor is equipped with comfortable ergonomics.

The Samsung 2022 line-up represents the next generation in monitor innovation, with products that meet the demands of competitive gamers, professional designers, and everyone in between, and Samsung Electronics’ visual display business. Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President, said. As the world of work and entertainment continues to evolve, we are proud to offer monitors that enhance the user experience from the comfort of home.

Odyssey Neo G8

As the world’s first monitor with a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 1000R curved screen with a refresh rate of 240Hz and a response time of 1ms (GtG), the Odyssey Neo G8 32 (model name: G85NB) brings a new chapter to the innovation of gaming monitors. I plan to open it. It also provides very sharp performance for even the most enthusiastic PC gamers. Its performance matches its stunning image quality featuring the Quantum Mini LED, 2,000 nit peak brightness and Quantum HDR 2000 with a static contrast ratio of 1,000,000 to 1 to enhance the construction and immersiveness of the world. Brings out the most delicate details of.

The new Odyssey Neo G8 is built in the same design language as the Odyssey Neo G9, providing a sleek white look that stands out even when the power is turned off. Beautiful colors pop out of the screen and dive into the user’s real environment with CoreSync lighting. The core lighting on the back of the monitor automatically detects the colors on the screen and projects the actual colors to create a deeper immersive experience.

Smart monitor M8

The 2022 smart monitor M832 (model name: M80B) has an ultra-thin thickness of 11.4 mm, which is about three-quarters thinner than the conventional model, and is excellent in space efficiency. Especially for those who value style, it features a sophisticated flat back design with improved ease of use and is offered in a new warm white color that fits perfectly everywhere. The vibrant UHD panel provides 99% sRGB color gamut, supports 1.07 billion colors with 400 nit brightness, and displays all videos, documents, or photos with near-realistic accuracy.

The smart TV and productivity app are built directly into your monitor, allowing you to seamlessly entertain and work while acting as a SmartThings control hub without a PC. [1].. The 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32 is the perfect option for remote work. Comes with a movable magnetic SlimFitCam for very clear video calls when working from home. The built-in video calling application supports some of the most popular calling apps, including Google Duo. With a USB Type-C port that allows a 65W charge connection, the Smart Monitor M8 offers a streamlined all-in-one workstation experience that doesn’t require an additional docking station.

High resolution monitor S8

Available in 27 and 32 models, the Samsung High Resolution Monitor S8 (model name: S80PB) provides professional-level UHD performance for creators and designers who need the highest levels of accuracy and range when working in the office or at home. To do. The S80PB offers up to 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, providing a very wide range of rich, nuanced colors. Using Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) Display HDR600[2], This high resolution monitor provides an immersive viewing experience and brings content to life as intended. As the world’s first UL (Underwriter Laboratories) verified glare-free monitor, a matte display is applied to the top of the panel to reduce light reflection and distract you even when you’re not using the monitor hood. Offers.

Both models feature USB Type-C 90W charging and a LAN port, allowing users to create a simplified workstation that can charge laptops and mobile devices without the need for an additional docking station.

Built with VESA mount compatibility standards and a height-adjustable stand (HAS) with tilt, swivel, and pivot control points, users can mount their monitors for any environment.

For more information on Samsung’s products to be announced at CES 2022, including images and videos, please visit news.samsung.com / ca / ​​ces-2022.

[1] The ZigBee / Z-Wave protocol requires a separate USB dongle to connect.

[2] VESA display HDR600 available in 32-inch version. The 27-inch model supports the VESA display HDR400.

