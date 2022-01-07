Google Maps and Waze confused me during the I-95 snowstorm





Traffic was backed up on Highway 1, Virginia 1 after being detoured from I-95 near Fredericksburg, Virginia on January 4, 2022. Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Senator Tim Kaine and I have something in common. Driving in Virginia on Monday wasn’t very wise.

Monday’s storm struck the foot of some snow in eastern Virginia, spreading considerable buildup in Maryland. As anyone who lived in the area knows, this wasn’t good. This is because regional reactions to dangerous winter weather are usually categorized into two extreme situations, panic and recklessness, at the same time. Panic is because the area is customarily not ready for snowfall, and a few inches of snow in DC could strangle the US government. Recklessness occurs when drivers unfamiliar with winter conditions inevitably get on the road and begin to act as if Black Ice is a speed enhancer.

It’s all under normal circumstances. However, as widely reported, a catastrophic disaster occurred on Monday as the Ministry of Transport was unable to take basic steps such as pretreating roads with salt, completely overwhelming snow removal workers. It started to occur. At I-95, one of the main monuments to the car ownership nightmare cult, this meant that thousands of drivers had been stuck in a stopped traffic since Monday morning. Some were trapped there for more than 24 hours, and as temperatures dropped to teenage Sen, food, drinks and gas were dangerously low. Kane told the media that it took about 27 hours to commute to DC. Fortunately, no one died.

Most of the responsibilities are, of course, directed to VDOT, but there is another grudge to lower the chest. I blame Google for over 20 hours of hell rides, including a 10-hour stint on I-95. Specifically, Google Maps and Waze.

The voyage began innocently. Around 11:30 am on Monday, my partner and I left the Virginia Beach hotel for Washington, DC. There were reports of storms and troubles on the road further north, but Google Maps gave a not-so-bad estimate of the trip 209 miles ago. However, keep in mind that, according to my partner, switching to navigation mode can result in a delay of 6-7 hours. The snowfall has almost stopped, so I made a bad bet that the situation might improve and I might leave.

G / O media may receive fees

Save $ 120

Cellular Apple Watch Series 7

Stream music, podcasts and audiobooks on the go. Stay in touch with family and friends by phone, text, or email, even when you don’t have a mobile phone.

(Disclosure: I couldn’t drive because my license had expired, so I’m mainly witnesses and navigation helpers as I’m slowly and more slowly on the road to the relentless fate of the I-95. Served.)

We passed through Richmond and switched to the alternative route suggested by Google Maps. This could help avoid the worst of the delays expected on the I-95, but in the end claimed to jump there. I stopped by Chilis and downloaded Waze, another Google navigation app. We considered taking Route 301 on a different route, but Google Maps and Waze agreed on one. That is, the I-95 is definitely faster, even though the delay estimates are confusing. In retrospect, this checks the news and confirms that the status of the route Google proposed is already national news, or that state officials have warned people to clearly steer. It would have been a good opportunity to do it. Instead, it relied on the estimated delay of the app, which fluctuated significantly.

We arrived in Falmouth near Fredericksburg just before dawn. By that time, hundreds of people were stuck on the I-95 stretch on our way for most of the day. Waze, apparently much smarter than it really is, tried to use some sideways to avoid obstacles (the map suggested a similar route). The only problem was that these sideways were uncultivated, covered with snow and ice, and GPS was quickly flooded by hundreds of other drivers who apparently came up with the same idea. This is the first time we were trapped: we neglected to go down the particularly disturbing road proposed by Waze, but when we tried to overtake the car on another uncultivated street. In addition, the right tire was caught in a snowman. A good Samaritan living nearby came out with a shovel, but the road was full of other cars stuck, including the van that had to help digging first. It took more than two hours to finally get out of there.

Shortly before we left, the good Samaritan said the app must be responsible for the situation unfolding from his driveway, as it was quiet all day long until the avalanche of the car suddenly arrived.

Waze moved us north on Route 1 for a while, but still advised us to take the I-95. This was a miserable misjudgment, but it was probably unavoidable at this point as Waze managed to lead us into a trap without any other means. More importantly, the estimated delay time fluctuated in as little as a few hours. This was pure bullshit. After riding the I-95 around 7 pm, we were greeted by the I-95 with black ice that stretched forward as far as we could see and the luster of the trapped car. Waze had the opportunity to start offering more honest delay estimates, such as three and a half hours to reach the hotel less than 10 miles north.

If you’re stuck in black ice for hours, start the engine regularly to raise the front seats below freezing and then turn the engine off to save gas. Strange thoughts may come to mind. A completely illogical and conspiracy idea, such as getting me stuck here, refreshing Waze endlessly, or looking for a hotel on Google Maps, has always been what Google wanted. It was at least a change in spiritual dialogue from previous questions such as whether Virginia has heard about terrible salt, or whether state soldiers arrested me for peeing by the side of the road. ..

With the hindsight of the Washington Post timeline of the I-95 blunder, certain things make more sense. The inconsistent estimates provided by Waze and Google Maps may be somewhat related to VDOT’s slow timeline in admitting how bad the situation is. After the driver was trapped for hours, he did not allow a complete block of traffic until midnight. For some reason avoiding all the logic, the I-95 wasn’t officially shut down until the next 3 hours. Perhaps Google Maps and Waze have continued to recommend I-95 as a practical route.

A Google spokeswoman said Gizmodo is trying to update routes as quickly as possible, using details from local governments, driver feedback, and sudden changes in driving habits, even in unpredictable situations. I sent it by email. Earlier this week, when I displayed a winter storm warning and confirmed that I-95 was closed, I stopped routing I-95. Careful attention is advised, especially when driving in bad weather.

More importantly, Google Maps and Waze aren’t used like ordinary paper maps of the past. If you use a paper map, you are the active actor. You need to graph the routes. No one accuses you of losing an accurate paper map. However, due to the design itself, the navigation app provides the user with a comfortable illusion that blurs the person exactly in charge of the user. They always try to illustrate you with a route, no matter how wise it is to find it in the first place. And if you allow it, they will march you faithfully in line with the lemmings style. Except in really extreme situations like wildfires and terrorist attacks, they never tell you that, maybe it’s a good idea not to drive at all.

Of course, we were in control. At any time, we could have reduced the loss … and stopped. I found a hotel or something. Instead, some algorithms keep us moving forward, without paying attention to the results until it’s too late. It is cold comfort that thousands of other people have clearly done the same.

Anyway, it’s clear that there are lessons to be learned here. If anyone knows an app that I can download to understand it, please let me know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/i-would-blame-google-maps-for-getting-me-stuck-in-the-s-1848314600 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos