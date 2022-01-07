Hedera, based in northern Texas, helps increase the safety of long-range drones in UK testing »Dallas Innovates





Photo Illustration: aerogondo / iStock

Drones are becoming an increasingly common sight in the skies of England and Scotland. This is worrisome to British officials who want to be able to safely track military, corporate and government drones when they are out of sight. So how did the companies in the Dallas area get involved?

First, the UK government sponsored a long-range drone test by London Innovations, a London-based aviation technology company. Neuron has developed a “aviation surveillance as a service” system that uses data fusion technology to build mesh networks and help integrate drones seamlessly into existing airspace.

Neuron then used Richardson-based Hedera Networks Hedera Consensus Service to collect, store, order drone data and provide a real-time “radar system” for the drone under test.

“Until now, drones couldn’t fly safely out of sight and couldn’t be used for long-distance deliveries, transportation, and inspections, limiting the benefits to government and private companies,” said Niall Greenwood, Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. says. In the statement, of the neurons.

“In this study, we leveraged the Hedera Consensus Service to enable unmanned long-distance drone travel using safety-critical aviation infrastructure,” he added.

Neuron’s Greenwood: “Other public ledgers weren’t fast enough.”

Greenwood said Hedera’s services are essential to capturing the vast amount of data generated by each drone’s flight.

“Millions of data points are created for each flight, but no other public ledger is fast enough to log and order correctly,” Greenwood said in a statement. “With the Hedera Consensus Service, we can quickly collect, store and order this data, creating a real-time“ radar system ”for drones. “

Mance Harmon, CEO and co-founder of Richardson-based Hedera Hashgraph, said Neuron has accomplished an extraordinary feat in the trial by “keeping unmanned drones safe in the sky.”

Long-distance transport of critical equipment using drones can be used in health care, national security, and a variety of other applications, Harmon said.

Neuron aims to provide a decentralized platform for mobility solutions such as drones, air taxis, self-driving cars and ground robots. UK companies say they do this by connecting sensors, vehicles, and management systems to provide a reliable network that can be used for data sharing, record keeping, and possibly decision making.

Record drone data in UK exams

UK drone exams were conducted in April and October, respectively, at Port Montrose, Scotland and Cranfield University, UK. The Neuron sensor recorded data points about the position and orientation of the drone, and the Hedera Consensus Service provided logging and time stamps of data from each drone to a decentralized public ledger.

The trial, sponsored by the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, was part of a series of drone-related experiments. The main result of the trial was successful in tracking the flight of the drone after the drone disappeared.

Neuron plans to deploy drone sensor solutions in all drone use cases that may impact the UK and international industries and supply chains.

Hedera Consensus Service provides an important “trust layer”

Enterprises are building applications using standard frameworks or blockchains and distributed ledger options for the benefits of privacy, cost, and agility, but they are often siled. increase. As a result, a complex, centralized configuration process is required to achieve transaction ordering. Siled applications also don’t have the basic public trust elements of Web 3.0.

The company states that Hedera’s consensus service provides a layer of trust for applications and authorized networks by logging messages. This service receives messages, provides a trusted time stamp, and orders the messages properly.

From COVID-19 vaccine to drug tracking and banking

In addition to the Neuron drone trial, the Hedera Consensus Service was adopted in the United Kingdom by Everyware and the National Health System to track refrigeration of the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 Track and Trace System also uses the Hedera service through collaboration with Arizona State University, E & I Cooperatives, and major companies SAFE and Acoer. In Bahrain, this service is used in the MVC tracking system for pharmaceutical products.

As Dallas Innovates wrote last month, Hedera’s public ledger network was also recently used in cryptocurrency banking. Shinhan Bank The second largest bank in South Korea has completed the development of a proof of concept using stablecoin for international remittances. The proof of concept used the Hedera Token Service and the Hedera Consensus Service to test the issuance and distribution of stablecoins from one international bank to another.

David Seeley contributed to this report.

