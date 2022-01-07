iPhone 14 Pro has a drilling camera that can hide Face ID at the bottom of the screen





Twitter leaker Dylan DKT claims that the iPhone 14 Pro lineup will feature a round drilling design for the front camera and will place most of Apple’s Face ID hardware, scheduled for 2022. Rumors about Apple’s iPhone update continue. Below the display (not annoying the notch).

The report confirms previous rumors from reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo since late last year, and also claims that the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will move to camera hole punchers.

You can support information about hole punch cameras for professional models of iPhone 14. Face ID hardware is placed below the display. As a relief to your concerns, the functionality of these sensors has not been adversely affected by this change.

Apple made the first major change to the iPhones Face ID notch in last year’s iPhone 13 lineup. It featured a slightly smaller notch than the original design Apple used since the iPhone X in the 2017s.

It also makes a lot of sense to move the Face ID array to the bottom of the screen while maintaining the cutout. Face ID’s IR-based setup is less susceptible to the haze and weak colors present in today’s underdisplay front cameras, and by reducing the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple has been small for years. The camera notch design will keep you in line with Android’s competitors who have left Apple’s oversized notches in the dust.

That said, Apple has focused on slimmed notches as a design distinction between the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro lineup and the standard iPhone 14 model, which is said to retain the existing Face ID notch. And it seems.

In addition, Apple’s underdisplay ambitions still seem to extend only to Face ID camera arrays: Kuos reports in late 2021 that Apple has long been rumored to revive the Touch ID sensor in the form of an underdisplay fingerprint scanner. Was there. It will happen until 2023 at the earliest.

Dylan DKT also claims that Apple will release an updated iPhone SE model in 2022. It maintains the same wide range of designs as the current 2020 SE, but adds 5G and improved specs. Meanwhile, the foldable iPhone is said to be still in the prototyping stage, and Apple said it played long games to see how technology would advance before committing to consumer devices. Has been done.

