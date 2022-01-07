Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup gets first detailed close-up in opening video





Tech YouTuber Unbox Therapy recently watched and shared videos of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 line-up of reputable dummies, including Apple’s latest devices, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 / Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max models.

From right to left: Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra (credit: Unbox Therapy)

Currently removed, but re-uploaded by others, Samsung’s flagship S22 and S22 Plus smartphones retain the rounded contour-cut camera housing found on the S21 and S21 Plus, and the S22. We’ve almost confirmed previous reports that the Ultra has a glossy design. It boasts a new, more rectangular Galaxy Note-style design with a rear camera flush with the case and a matte finish.

According to the leaked spec sheet, the S22 has a slightly more compact 6.1-inch display than its predecessor (6.2 inches), while the S22 Plus will be available in 6.55 inches (previously 6.7 inches). Both are said to have a triple-lens camera array with a 50-megapixel main camera and an ultra-wide telephoto lens. (According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will add a 48-megapixel camera lens to this year’s iPhone 14 and a periscope lens in 2023.)

The higher-grade S22 Ultra will be equipped with four embedded cameras. This includes a primary 108 megapixel sensor with a super clear lens that reduces shot glare and reflections, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle, 10 megapixel 3x telescope, and 10 megapixel 10x periscope lens. Unlike the S21 Ultra, this year’s model will have an S-pen stylus holder built into the side.

After first ridiculing Apple last year for the iPhone 12 not including a charger, Samsung followed the lead of its rivals and did not include the charger in the Galaxy S21 series. Samsung is rumored to use another 45W USB-C power adapter to increase the charging speed of the S22 Ultra from the maximum 25W supported by previous generation models, but the same is expected to apply to the S22 lineup. increase.

Samsung usually announces the latest flagship smartphone lineup comparable to Apple’s iPhone in January or February, but media events have not yet been confirmed, global chip shortages and other supply restrictions. Given the factors, Samsung may choose to launch this later in the year.

