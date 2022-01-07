10 experts on the biggest problems technicians need to solve





Rocket Software CEO, Milan Shetty

Last year we experienced a pandemic, social justice trials, political reforms and more. As business leaders, we are usually interested in finding solutions to answer a particular problem in a company. We often don’t have the time to get the big picture of how we can help today’s biggest global challenges through digital technology. At Rocket Software, we are led by the core values ​​of empathy, humanity, trust and love. These values ​​guide us in making the world a better place through technology.

The podcast “Digital: Disrupted” hosts a variety of technical experts each week. The question I would like to ask each guest is, “What is one of the issues that you can fix using technology?” Here are 10 expert answers on the biggest problems technology needs to solve as technology plays a key role in advancing the world today.

Andrew Winston, Winston Eco Strategy

Problem: Incorrect information

Andrew is a co-author of Net Positive: How Courageous Companies Thring by Giving More Than they Take and founder of Winston Eco-Strategies, advising businesses on managing today’s megatrends. Winston states that the problem that technology wants to be able to solve is false information caused by technology.

“Incorrect information exacerbates all of today’s problems, and we are at a time when we need to get together like never before in history.”

Bob friday, mist

Problem: Connectivity

Bob is an entrepreneur focused on developing wireless technology and is currently the VP and CTO of Juniper Networks Mist. Friday says the issue that wants technology to change is connectivity.

“The more people who know each other, the better they are.”

Shirish Nadkarni, Serial Entrepreneur and Author

Problem: Climate change

Since starting his career at Microsoft, designing the acquisition of Hotmail, and launching MSN.com, Shirish has created and sold multiple consumer businesses that have expanded to tens of millions of users worldwide. rice field. Most recently, he wrote the book “Startup to Exit-An Insider Guide to Launching and Expanding Your Technology Business.” Climate change is the problem that engineers want to be able to solve, Nadkarni said.

“I didn’t expect climate change to happen in my life, but it’s happening already. I believe that technology can make progress before it’s too late.”

Gary Chang, Alfiso

Problem: Healthcare

Gary runs Alfizo, a consultancy that helps companies build and transform their information security programs. Chan says the problem that technology wants to be able to solve is healthcare. “I hope the technology can scan someone to find and fix problems. I think it’s pretty cool.”

Dr. David A. Bishop, Agile Works

Problem: hungry

David is a technical consultant and researcher who has worked with companies such as AT & T, Delta Airlines and Toshiba. He is also the author and author of Agile Vortex Theory, the subject of his book Metagility: Managing Agile Development for Competitive Advantage. Bishop says the problem that technicians want to be able to solve is hunger.

“Hunger, it looks like a very simple thing away from the cuff … but it has a huge impact on the community in the long run.”

Ed Scaudis, SANS Technology

Problem: Depression, loneliness, isolation

Ed is the founder of Counter Hack, an information security consulting firm, and president of the SANS Technology Institute, which developed the penetration testing curriculum. Scoudis states that the problems technicians want to solve are depression, loneliness, and isolation.

“I want to leverage digital technology to limit the depression people are facing and turn it around.”

University of Michigan Josh Linkner

Problem: Racial injustice

Josh founded and sold five technology companies and wrote four best-selling books, including the latest Big Little Breakthroughs. Linkner says the problem that technicians want to be able to solve is to help restore the environment.

“I want to use technology to solve problems such as racism and hunger. I have a long way to go, but I’m an optimist and technology solves all these problems at once. But I think technology certainly helps solve the most difficult and annoying problems. “

Camille Eddy, Open Tech Pledge

Problem: Misunderstandings of other cultures

Camille is a senior product engineer in the startup sector and co-founder of Open Tech Pledge. Eddie says the problem that technology wants to be able to solve is misunderstanding other cultures.

“If you don’t understand others, it’s a hindrance to innovation. It would be great if we could find a way to understand each other a little faster and easier using technology.”

Tom Sweet, GM Financial

Problem: Privacy

Tom is Vice President of Cloud Services at GM Financial, encouraging colleagues to start their IT career based on their career journey. Sweet says the problem that engineers want to be able to solve is lack of privacy.

“I think we’re losing privacy in many areas. It’s always in my head.”

Bill Miller, Beelinebill Enterprises

Problem: Cancer

Bill is an executive advisor and consultant, speaker, author, mentor, and coach, helping small business CEOs and leaders in need of partners overcome overwhelming times and problems and achieve the desired results. .. Miller says cancer is the problem that technology wants to solve.

“In the year of pandemics and vaccines, I hope technology will create vaccines to treat cancer.”

