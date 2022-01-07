The OnePlus 10 Pro camera promises richer colors, more professional settings, and 150-degree ultra-wide images.





OnePlus This story is part of CES, and CNET covers the latest news about the upcoming and greatest technology.

OnePlus continues to elaborate on its new flagship phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro, before it officially releases in China on Tuesday. The company said Thursday that the cell phone’s rear camera trio looks pretty much the same as last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro, but brings some improvements to enhance the photo quality of both casual users and enthusiasts.

The 10 Pro will be part of the second generation OnePlus phone to get Hasselblad-tuned shooters. According to OnePlus, the new cell phone camera will be able to capture more vibrant colors, save images in RAW + format in more sophisticated pro mode, and fine-tune video settings during recording. ..

With a new 150 degree field of view, the ultra-wide camera helps you capture more subjects in the frame than usual. In the sample image provided, the sides are distorted, but you can always choose the default 140 degree field of view. There is also a fisheye mode that bends the sides of the image further.

OnePlus has already revealed a new phone design, but when it comes to camera specifications, it says it has a triple rear camera setup with 48, 50, and 8 megapixel lenses and a 32 megapixel front camera. only. These specifications are similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro, but the phone had a 16-megapixel front shooter.

Even regular photos should benefit from Hasselblad’s continued tinkering with the OnePlus phone camera. Regular photos will now be captured in 10-bit color, and with new software tweaks, OnePlus 10 Pro will capture and process more colors than its predecessor on mobile phones, resulting in more realistic shades of images. The company says. Even better, all three rear cameras take pictures in 10-bit color. This prevents “banding” of visible layer colors.

Hasselblad Pro Mode not only allows users to manually adjust settings such as shutter speed and aperture, but according to OnePlus, it’s a new, enhanced RAW that allows you to achieve wide dynamic range, low-noise shots. + Supports formats. However, if you combine your phone’s photography software with informative RAW images, you need to see if it outperforms other phones that take pictures in 12-bit RAW, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The video mode has also been improved. As mentioned earlier, you can fine-tune settings such as ISO and shutter speed during recording to fine-tune light, depth, and other aspects on the fly, rather than locking the entire video. You can also shoot in an information-rich log format without first setting an image profile. If you want to start recording video without preselecting the exposure level, you can skip the step.

You need to test your phone against contemporaries to determine if the changes are sufficient to be comparable to the photo features of Apple and Samsung’s flagship products. However, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a step up from its predecessor in some respects, and some are more convenient than others.

