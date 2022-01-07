U.S. trading agencies ban imports of some Google devices in Sonos patent dispute





Sonos has won a product import ban in a patent dispute with Google.

Google is banned from importing some products that use the patented technology of home audio technology owned by speaker maker Sonos.

The US International Trade Commission issued a ban (PDF) on Thursday after confirming in August the judge’s decision that Google infringes five patents owned by Sonos. However, this decision does not affect current Google products, as changes have been made to avoid patent infringement.

The ruling follows a lawsuit filed by Sonos in January 2020, when search giants used the technology when the two companies partnered to ensure that Google’s music services worked well with Sonos speakers. Claims to have stolen. The company, based in Santa Barbara, California, claimed that Google infringed five patents. This includes technology that allows people to hear audio in different rooms.

The ruling confirmed the preliminary ruling in August by Secretary of State Charles E. Bolluck, who admitted that Google violated the 1930 Customs Act. But Bolluck didn’t explain what caused the infringement.

Sonos praised Thursday’s decision and called it a “total victory.”

In a statement, Sonos said, “Google may sacrifice the consumer experience to circumvent this import ban, but the product still infringes dozens of Sonos patents, and its fraud persists. The damage incurred by Sonos will continue to occur. ”

Google disagreed with the decision, but said it acknowledged that the Commission had approved the modified design.

“We will call for further review and protect ourselves from Sonos’ frivolous claims about our partnership and intellectual property,” Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said in a statement.

Google’s patent dispute with Sonos arises when search giants face close scrutiny from federal and state authorities about their size and competitive practices. Search engine giants have been the target of several major antitrust proceedings, including a groundbreaking proceeding involving the US Department of Justice and two complaints from a bipartisan state coalition. Regulators and prosecutors are investigating everything from Google’s search and advertising business to the Android operating system, the world’s most dominant mobile software.

