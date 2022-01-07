Google’s home speakers are likely to get a little worse as Sonos filed a proceeding and won





If you have multiple Google smart speakers in your home, you need to be aware of certain legal decisions as they will affect the behavior of your speaker group. After the U.S. International Trade Commission determined that it infringed Sonos’ patent, Google has already announced software workarounds, including the need to individually adjust each speaker instead of using the group’s volume controller. And users will not be able to adjust the speaker group volume in their phone volume locker. This is due to a recent legal ruling and you can read it all here.

When the news of the patent decision was reported, Google told The Verge that it had a non-infringing design approved by the ITC. However, Sonos warns that product features may need to be degraded or removed in order for Google to be compliant, and that seems to be happening for sure. Given that Google has 60 days to get its device compliant, I didn’t necessarily expect this to happen soon.

This change seems to be a major downgrade to Google’s multi-room audio feature, which allows speakers to sync and play at once. For example, instead of setting the volume to 40% on your living room speakers, you’ll need to use the Assistant, the Google Home app, or the Nest Hub display to change their respective volumes.

Google also states that a small number of users will need to use certain apps to set up and update their smart devices, and if the speaker group includes products from other manufacturers, update to. It warns the user that it may need to be done. The latest firmware to continue to function as part of that speaker group. Google will end the blog post by saying that it will work to minimize additional changes.

