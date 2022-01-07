Best Buy Launches First Ever Influencer Program





Leading US consumer electronics retailers are partnering with leading technology influencers.

For the first time, Best Buy Co. Inc. Will enter the influencer marketing space. The company has partnered with technology influencer, reviewer and video creator Marques Brownlee to use handle @MKBHD to post content to millions of followers on social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. I am.

Through this partnership, Rewind: Tech from 2021 will enable Brownlee to showcase this year’s top picks on a dedicated page on the Best Buy website, allowing customers to find and buy high-tech products selected by Brownlees. Retailers also feature this year’s review campaign, including 2022 technology forecasts, on Best Buy’s social media platforms and advertising. @ MKBHD followers will also see social media support content.

Influencers have become a popular marketing tool in the retail industry. For example, in November 2021, apparel retailer Express Inc. named Rachel Zoe, a global fashion influencer, as the lead style editor for the program. In this role, Zoe provides tools and information to other style editors (style experts who act as Express brand ambassadors) to help Express create exclusive curation and design collaborations.

In another recent example, during the 2021 holiday season, YouTube featured influential figures such as Gordon Ramsay, Jackie Aina, and Beast, who hosts the shopping live stream. Influencers can leverage platforms like Shopify and interactive production companies like Stage Ten to support live streams.

Interestingly, a recent survey of marketing professionals and consumers at RR Donnelly & Sons Co shows that influencer marketing can be of limited appeal. Eighty-two percent of the marketers surveyed believe that influencers (often public people who promote brands, products, or services on social media) drive consumer purchases, but in reality. Just over a quarter (26%) of the consumers surveyed say influencers make them. They are more likely to buy new products and services.

This year, corporate blog posts are packed with exciting innovations, PR, and Katie Huggins, Associate Manager of Best Buy. We have seen new products that help you entertain, create and achieve those big (and small) goals every day. We’ve partnered with technology influencer, reviewer, and video creator Marques Brownlee to help you navigate everything new in the tech space over the past year. From smartphones and headphones to game consoles and drones, it highlights all the important features you need to know about each device. He also makes some big predictions about technology in 2022.

According to Brownlee, he’s excited to show off his favorite tech equipment last year and see what’s ahead. Best Buy has the expertise and choice of all the great technologies out there, so it was natural to team up with them. All of this was exhibited in one place to help people easily learn about some of the best products out there right now.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Best Buy operates more than 1,000 stores in the United States and Canada.

