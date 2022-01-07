Consumer Robotics Show – TechCrunch





CES has always been a strange show for robotics. It’s not an accusation of the show itself, but a comment about the general state of robotics. It’s true that the organization behind the show removed the name Consumer Electronics Show a few years ago (in fact, it’s still very sticky in the press material), but the center of the show is still about consumer technology. ..

In robotics, consumers have very difficult problems because of pricing, scalability, and the general unpredictability of operations in uncontrolled environments. Just as robot vacuums have long been the main exception to that rule, robot vacuums have been one of the consistent features of the show for over a decade.

In 2020 (the last time TechCrunch attended the show directly), I wrote a piece titled “Companies Take Baby’s Steps toward Domestic Robots at CES.” Befitting (for the reasons revealed below), the first quote I quoted in this work was Labrador Systems co-founder / CEO Mike Doury.

Fake is obviously a word loaded in this context (and almost every context). But that’s not a mistake. CES is, and will continue to be, a platform for fake robotics. There are several reasons for this, but the main one is simple. Robots are an easy way to visualize science fiction works. Robots, flying cars, space, and now the Metaverse. If you need an easy way to tell the world that your company has its head in the clouds in the most practical way, move the robot (or go out).

They have been common equipment for many years at press conferences from companies where investment in actual robotics R & D is arguably limited. And there’s a big gap between science fiction and that year’s robot vacuums. What we started to see is that companies are starting to fill that gap. Startups have played an important role in this. But just as important is the role that car companies play.

For CES, I wrote a 10-year article that reflects the biggest trends in CES 2012. What surprised me was the shift of the show from mobile phones and more (the Mobile World Congress has done a lot) of the wind from those sails) and to other industries-especially mobility. Automakers are also big in all of these, both in terms of how robotics is used in the manufacturing process, starting with autonomous driving and far beyond, in both the role these technologies will play in the company’s future. Play a role.

For these reasons, it should come as no surprise that the Hyundai and Boston Dynamics press conference has won the biggest headline in the world of robotics. The show on Tuesday night got on the line in an interesting way. As a company, Boston Dynamics has always taken a practical approach to robotics. Sure, they look like science fiction novels to many, but the products the company introduces are very real.

It was in contrast to some of the fantastic concepts that modern times put at the center. Watching a video of a spot hanging on Mars to act as a real-world avatar for a family cruising the Metaverse was, in a nutshell, strange. Boston Dynamics has proposed many potential jobs for quadruped robots over the years, but for some reason, as far as I know, Martian avatars haven’t appeared. I had the opportunity to ask the founder Marc Raibert a few questions, and then started by asking how the acquisition of Hyundai would affect the aggressive but practical approach to making robots.

Last night’s presentation was a little fantastic. There was a science fiction prediction for the future. How much will the acquisition of Hyundai affect the future roadmap for Boston Dynamics?

Its early 6 months. On the other hand, in modern times, there seems to be a commitment to continue what we are doing. I think we can continue to see everything we are doing, in a really enhanced state.I was trying to do it [Atlas, Stretch and Spot].. There is even more investment there. In the case of Atlas, commercialization and research. Add a robot to what we call the Boston Dynamics side.While it was in progress, it was building connections with the modern era and starting several projects. []

Today is a big company. There are a lot of different sub-company, but I was talking to all of them. I didn’t know exactly who all the interaction partners were, but I was planning a robust set of interactions. I have no idea when the present age comes and says, “Stop who you are.” Something different. On the contrary, they were very enthusiastic about what we were going to do. We make products, but we have also been a research and development company for a long time. I think they find value in it and continue to invest in it. That way, we can continue not only the legacy, but also the commercial side of things.

He was clearly having fun during the event. This is, in many respects, an ideal position for a lifelong roboticist. There is a sudden influx of resources from the moon, stars, or at least new business owners trying to deliver Mars. I appreciate Raiberts’ unmanageable mention that Mars is still away from the spot.

Hyundai’s Vice President and Head of Robotics Lab, Dong Jin Hyun, had a follow-up question. Similarly, a personal mobility PnD plug and drive platform is also a highly proposed / concept, and the company will soon be a real application of PnD. So far, at least I’ve been stuck in some distant videos.

Fun other than Raybert before moving completely a week from Boston Dynamics. In the past turmoil in the housing and consumer markets, we’ve worked with Sony Aibo for years to create something we’ve never seen before, but it’s more capable. The latest AIBO robot was a very cool machine, but you’ll be wondering what a Boston Dynamics pet dog looks like. Even if I had to guess, it’s not very cute and more technically impressive. Hopefully I didn’t understand how to open the door.

As I mentioned last week, UV-C disinfection robots are at the forefront of CES robotics. This makes a lot of sense at first glance. How to leverage existing indoor mapping / navigation technology with key hot button topics during a pandemic. The list includes:

ADIBOT is provided in S (stationary) and A (autonomous) models. Of the latter, ADIBOT-A is a fully loaded autonomous disinfection solution that can be programmed and mapped to navigate one or more floor plans individually, the company says. ADIBOT-S uses 360 degree synchrotron radiation coverage, powerful UV-C disinfection, autonomous mobility with U-SLAM mapping, secure apps, dedicated server and cloud-based connectivity, automatic recharging, and risk mitigation. Provides intelligent safety features including’camera, PIR sensor. At the end of last year, LG technically announced an autonomous robot disinfection light with an exciting name. The autonomous UV robot will be available at a time when hygiene is a top priority for hotel guests, students and restaurant customers, Rohisa, vice president of robotics, said in a statement. Consumers can rest assured that LGUV robots will help reduce their exposure to potentially harmful bacteria.

John Deere was also talked about this week with the introduction of the long-awaited fully autonomous 8R tractor. The system features six stereo cameras, one Nvidia Jetson module, and GPS guidance for fully automated operation, and will be available in parts of the United States starting this fall.

“This accurate location technology allows farmers to plant seeds, spray nutrients and harvest crops without touching the handle,” CTO Jahmy Hindman said in the release. “Without this autonomous driving technology, agriculture would be very exhausted mentally and physically. With GPS technology, farmers spend time in the tractor’s cab and collect real-time data while working. You can check and adjust. “

Returning to Mike Douri, Labrador finally unveiled a commercial version of its support robot, the retriever. This is one of the most attractive domestic robots I have ever seen. This is because it deals with the very real problem of allowing older people and people with movement disorders to live alone. It’s essentially a robot shelf, but it has the potential to provide a lot of support to those who want to continue to live independently.

Labrador also took advantage of the opportunity to announce a $ 3.1 million seed jointly led by Amazons Alexa Fund and iRobot Ventures.

This week I’m still crawling around the virtual hall looking for more interesting robotics costumes. We look forward to more information in the newsletter next week. Meanwhile, the idea of ​​a round of lightning / hesitation.

After becoming the mainstay of CES several times in the past, Samsung’s press conference has no robots. The company seems to be completely focused on talking about sustainability. Not surprisingly, the story of sustainability is everything, but I wonder what this means for a company’s robotics ambitions. Frankly, I wasn’t completely sure how much it was extended / extended beyond showing off some cool demos. French (otherwhere) robotics company Nao has unveiled a vineyard robot TED aimed at deploying in California vineyards. “Labor issues and the need to reduce pesticide use are global challenges,” said COO Ingrid Sarlandie. “Using autonomous agricultural robots Oz, Dino and Ted, Nao addresses these issues and ensures sustainable agricultural production in phase with people and the environment.” Doosan unveils a new robot camera system As a result, it announced that it has sold 1,000 Cobots and raised $ 33.7 million. Junghoon Ryu, CEO of Doosan Robotics, was looking forward to driving business growth with the funds he recently raised. We will strive to further enhance the competitiveness of new products and software equipped with our unique technology and establish our position as the number one shareholder in the global collaborative robot market. And of course, I would be disappointed if I didn’t mention Amagami Ham Ham, the latest robot from Qoobo maker Yukai Engineering. I let this quote about a finger-biting cat robot speak for itself. The robot uses a special algorithm, HAMgorithm, to randomly select from 20 nibbling patterns to keep the user interested. The company will launch a robot crowdfunding campaign this spring.

Will 2022 be the year you subscribe to actuators? !!

