Google turns out to be in breach of Sonos patents, blocking imports of some Google devices





In January 2020, Sonos filed two proceedings against Google, alleging that Google stole multi-room speaker technology and infringed 100 patents. Then, in September, Sonos sued Google for violating five Sonos wireless audio patents for its entire Chromecast and Nest product line. The judge (preliminarily) ruled in favor of Sonos. The preliminary findings have been finalized by the US International Trade Commission and are currently worsening for Google. As a result, Google is not allowed to import products that violate Sonos-owned patents. Sonos claims to include Google Pixel smartphones and computers, Chromecast, and Google Home / Nest speakers.

These products produced by Google are often made and imported outside the United States, which is why this is a big problem for Google. In the ruling (via the New York Times), Google was offered a cease and desist to prevent violations of Sonos’ patents. As a result of the proceedings, Google is theorized to have removed the Cast volume control for Android 12, which was recently added in a security patch in January 2022.

Sonos has previously proposed a license agreement to Google for the patents it uses, but said neither company was able to reach an agreement. Sonos said it shared details of its proprietary technology with Google in 2013, when the two companies weren’t competitors, but Google later entered the audio space with the release of devices such as Google Home. There are still two proceedings that Sonos has filed against Google. This means that this is unlikely to be the last proceeding I’ve heard about these spats.

The decision is now left to US President Joe Biden. Joe Biden may be able to exercise his veto within 60 days prior to entry into force. The patents allegedly infringed are:

9,195,258: Systems and methods for synchronizing operations between multiple independently clocked digital data processing devices 10,209,953 Playback devices 8,588,949 Methods and devices for adjusting the volume level of a multi-zone system 9,219,959 Multi-channel pair of media systems Ring 10,439,896 Playback device connection

