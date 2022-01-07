Smart cities, self-driving race cars, space travel: Butigeg wants innovative technology and government to work together





From electric cars, trucks and boats to self-driving freight trains and self-driving race cars, the innovative technology exhibited at CES this year shows that the movement of people and things is changing.

Some of the products announced this week could move a future full of smart cities where buses and cars communicate seamlessly to plan safe and efficient routes, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Butigeg said. Said Thursday in a virtual speech at CES2022.

However, he also emphasized the responsibility of policy makers to consider the potential challenges and safety concerns of new technologies.

“We are seeing the rise of electric and self-driving cars, the proliferation of recreational and commercial drones, new attention to cybersecurity vulnerabilities in infrastructure, increasingly routine commercial space travel, and perhaps the most urgent. We are witnessing a high stakes race to dramatically reduce transportation. It will affect our climate before it’s too late. “

Butigeg said the public sector needs to deliberately tackle the role it plays, and his sector establishes the first set of six principles of this kind to support and regulate innovation in the transportation sector. I announced that.

“These principles will ensure that the enormous potential of US transportation innovation benefits our country and its people,” Butigeg said.

Pete Butigeg will speak at the Senate Trade Commission Confirmation Hearing on Thursday, January 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. Ken Sedeno / UPI / Bloomberg (via Getty Images)

Electric and self-driving cars have been a big trend at this year’s CES, but they have been criticized for malfunctions and crashes in the past. One of Butigeg’s principles addresses these safety issues. Specifically, DOT will create new test standards and a national incident database for collisions involving self-driving cars.

The principles also ensure equitable access to transportation and support communities and workers affected by technological changes in the industry. For electric and self-driving cars, DOT works with organized labor groups to assess and address the potential impact of such vehicles on the workforce.

Butigeg said that under the new principles, the public, private and academic sectors will work together and need to be able to flexibly change policies as technology advances.

While some critics say innovation and government aren’t always together, Butigeg points out companies like Tesla, Apple, and Google. An important part of unleashing the innovative capabilities of American entrepreneurs. “

He also called on the industry to use technology to combat the climate crisis, and the goal of innovation in the transport sector is “a transport system that makes communities more competitive, adaptable and resilient. Infrastructure should help America win the 21st century. ” “”

Butigeg said President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill would help fund some of these efforts. The bill will provide $ 550 billion in investment in entire infrastructure projects, including $ 110 billion in roads and bridges. The package also includes $ 11 billion for transportation safety and $ 7.5 billion for zero-emission buses, ferries and trains. An additional $ 7.5 billion has been allocated to federal investment in electric vehicle charging stations nationwide.

“Investing in this law will help more Americans buy affordable EVs and save on gas bills. More kids will get on the bus without being exposed to toxic gas. It will help you go to school and will work more people to create the infrastructure of the future, “Butigieg said.

He added that innovation isn’t just about technology, it’s about how the federal government can help make the resources it needs to deliver useful products available.

“This is a big opportunity and a big challenge. In addition to raising funds, it is very important to improve the country’s track record of delivering large infrastructure projects on time, on tasks and within budget. Because it will be. “

Trend news

Musadiq Bidar

A CBS news reporter covering the crossroads of politics and technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/pete-buttigieg-ces-2022-smart-cities-technology-government/

