Key M1 Mac engineer leaves Apple for Intel





Jeff Wilcox, former Apple’s director of Mac system architecture, announced this week that he’s leaving Apple to take on a new role at Intel. As mentioned on LinkedIn (via Tom’s hardware), Wilcox was part of Apple’s M1 team and played a key role in the transition from Intel Chips to Apple Silicon.

According to Wilcox’s profile, he “led the transition” from all Macs to Apple Silicon, before developing the SoC and system architecture for the T2 coprocessor used on Intel Macs.

Director of the Mac System Architecture team, which includes all system architectures, signal integrity, and power integrity for Mac systems. He led the migration of all Macs starting with the M1 chip to Apple Silicon, before developing the SoC and system architecture behind the T2 coprocessor.

When Wilcox announced his departure from Apple in December, he said he was looking for new opportunities and was proud of what he had achieved at Apple.

After an amazing eight years, I decided to leave Apple and pursue another opportunity. It was an incredible vehicle and I couldn’t be proud of everything I achieved during my stay there and moved to the Apple Silicon with the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max SOCs and systems. I really miss all of Apple’s colleagues and friends, but I’m looking forward to my next trip starting earlier this year.

Wilcox has been working for Apple for eight years and as of this week he is the CTO of Intel’s Design Engineering Group. Wilcox states that it is responsible for the architecture of all SoCs in all Intel client segments. Prior to working at Apple, he worked for Intel and was a principal engineer for PC chipsets. Prior to that, he worked for Magnum Semiconductor and NVIDIA.

The Apple Silicon Team is headed by Johny Srouji, Apple’s Vice President of Hardware Technology, and it’s not clear if Wilcox’s resignation will have a significant impact on future Apple silicone chip development. Apple is fully committed to the transition to Apple Silicon and will complete it in 2022 with the launch of new Mac Pro and iMac Pro machines that use Apple Silicon Chips.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in October that he hopes to regain Apple’s business in the future by creating “better chips” than Apple can. He also said he plans to make sure that Intel’s products are “better than their own” and that Intel has a more open and “lively” ecosystem. “I will fight hard to win Tim’s business in this area,” he said.

Earlier this week, Intel announced a new Core i9 processor designed for laptops, which claims to be faster than Apple’s M1Max chip used in 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

