Google loses to Sonos in U.S. patent decision banning imports of some devices





Google infringed an audio patent held by Sonos. SONO-0.10%, Nest audio speakers and some other offending products are banned from importing, the US trade agency decided Thursday.

The U.S. International Trade Commission has found that Alphabet Inc. GOOG -0.07%-owned search giant violates five Sonoss patents related to audio synchronization, volume control, and Wi-Fi connectivity. discovered. The court has decided that Google should stop importing products that use those patents.

Eddie Lazarus, Sonos’ Chief Legal Officer, called this a company-wide victory and called on Google to pay fair royalties for abused technology.

Google spokesman Jos Castaeda said the tech giant would appeal the decision. He called for further review and said he would continue to protect himself from Sonos’ frivolous claims about our partnership and intellectual property.

Google has redesigned previously infringing products such as Pixel smartphones and Nest speakers, so the ruling has limited impact on Google’s product line. The court scrutinized these changes and ruled that the overhauled products could be shipped without violating the import ban.

Still, the final decision could pressure Google to sign a license agreement with Sonos for its patent portfolio. Amazon.com Inc. And Apple Inc. Intensifying competition in speakers from major tech companies such as Sonoss has squeezed sales, and the company has moved beyond its traditional hardware business by licensing audio patents to its rivals. ..

Analysts estimate that such an agreement with Google would bring Sonos a $ 50 million annual benefit. The audio company reported sales of $ 1.34 billion in the most recent fiscal year.

Sonos shares rose 5.65% in after-hours trading. Alphabet’s share rose 0.3% after business hours.

Patent disputes arose amid rising regulatory pressure on tech giants as lawmakers, regulators and rivals accuse Google, Apple and Amazon of using their financial strength and powerful platforms to reduce competition. rice field. Sonos testifies that it is leading attacks on these large companies, gaining market share in the Senate, and subsidizing products to gain an even greater advantage.

Sonos has made the ITC case one of the leading efforts to combat the rise of Google in smart speakers. In that complaint, he said he began work on integrating Google Play Music into Sonos speakers in 2013, providing Google with deep insights into its unique technology. It accused Google of copying the technology and integrating it into Google Home Speakers.

He won a preliminary judgment in the case last August. The company also filed complementary patent infringement proceedings in the US District Court for California and later in Texas. These proceedings are pending.

Google argued against Sonos last June for patent infringement in a federal court in California. The proceedings allege that Sonos infringed five Google patents, including those related to audio and search. The proceedings are pending.

Tit for tat over patents has become a regular strategy for tech players fighting to maintain leadership in a category. Apple was Samsung Electronics Co in 2011. Was sued as a copy of the iPhone. Since 2017, Qualcomm Inc. and Apple have fought multi-year battles for semiconductor patents in courts around the world.

Wall Street analysts have largely avoided Sonos’s controversy and avoided its potential impact on Alphabet. Alphabet generates more than 80% of its revenue from digital advertising and has cash of $ 142 billion.

