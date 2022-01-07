East 18th Keystone Innovation Campus Plans Collapse When Interest Increases and Transactions Expir





Editor’s Note: The following article was first published by CitySceneKC, an online news source focused on downtown Kansas City. Click here to read the original story or sign up for a weekly CityScene KC email review.

The ambitious proposal for the Keystone Innovation District campus on East 18th Street experienced a major setback as planned new office buildings and refurbished warehouses were no longer in operation.

Keystone Community Corp., a strategic economic development initiative backed by the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City, worked with JE Dunn Capital Partners to build a five-story office, classroom, and business incubator project on 18th and Troost.

Keystone also planned to partner with the Sunflower Development Group to refurbish the former Goodwill warehouses and offices on 18th and Campbell.

However, on the 18th, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, the owner of the vacant lot in Trust, no longer provided land for the Keystone facility, and the previous contract to purchase Goodwill’s real estate expired.

Keystone Community Corp. Kevin McGinnis, Chairman of the City, was not asked to comment by CitySceneKC.

RideKC Development Corp. Brien Starner, president of the company, said his agency had terminated discussions with JE Dunn Capital Partners because the proposal did not include a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the entire 18-acre KCATA complex.

The end result was a project with many great elements, but what we didn’t have was the use of the Breen building, Steerner said, referring to the ATA management office. I wasn’t just interested in real estate transactions.

We want 16-18 acres of development at our location. Keystone fits, but COVID and funding became an issue. We may decide to cancel and amend the request for proposal.

Michael Collins, managing director of JE Dunn Capital, admitted that his company couldn’t sign a deal and instead of redeveloping the entire ATA campus, including offices, repair shops and bus barns, on the 18th. He added that it was only intended to develop blocks with Troost.

Collins said his company lined up the 18th and prospective tenants for the Troost project and is currently considering alternative plans to address them.

According to Collins, it was reset and headed for the future. There are several technology tenants and innovation tenants to focus on.

When asked if that meant that another office project could be underway, Collins replied, stay tuned.

He also declined to comment on whether Keystone could be involved in future real estate initiatives.

Last summer, McGinnis said the Keystone Initiative was preparing for the first strategic real estate move, a proposed project on 18th and Trust and a major refurbishment project on East 18th. Was quoted.

JE Dunn Capital then submitted a preliminary study to the City Planning Department for a $ 20 million office project at 18th and Troost. It was estimated that 140 employees could work there.

The Keystone Innovation District has long targeted the East Crossroads and the 18th & Vine District as the location of its programs and facilities. This concept could also promote the city’s goal of making East 18th Street a vibrant link between downtown and 18th & Vine.

The Keystone Innovation District idea began a few years ago when major civil council-led civil society became increasingly concerned about slowing economic growth in the region.

Click here to read about Keystone programming in progress through Keystone Labs. Recently, I’m using the just-announced LaunchKC Social Venture Studio.

KCRising, an initiative of the Civic Council, found that while the metro economy of Kansas City was growing, it was half of the 30 communities identified as peers.

Key discoveries were areas needed to improve the innovation and entrepreneurial sector.

Former Sprint executive McGinnis was asked by the Civic Council to lead the Keystone Community Corp. in 2018, leaving behind Sprint Accelerator, a coworking and startup space launched in 2013 (Sprint Accelerator is now T- It works as Mobile). accelerator. )

McGinnis previously said that the most similar examples of what Kansas City is trying to achieve are the 16Tech Innovation District in Indianapolis and the Cortex Innovation Community in St. Louis.

Click here to read the past Startland News reports on the Keystone Innovation District.

