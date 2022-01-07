E32022 is online-only due to ongoing COVID pandemic concerns





According to GamesBeat, Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) will move to an online-only showcase for the second year in a row.

In a statement shared with GamesBeat, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which operates E3, cited concerns about the ongoing pandemic currently being caused by the Omicron variant that caused the confirmed outbreak of infection. did. At this time, it is unclear when E3 will return as a face-to-face event.

ESA said in a statement that E3 will not be held directly in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding covid-19 and the potential impact on exhibitor and participant safety. Still, I’m excited about the future of E3 and look forward to more details coming soon.

When asked to comment by email, ESA made the same statement to Kotaku, stating that it would share the latest information as a news break.

There were rumors that E3 2021 would take place directly after last year was held online and the 2020s were completely canceled, but ESA put the showcase online as the delta form of the coronavirus overturned people’s lives. I chose to. The date for E3 2022 has not yet been confirmed, but events typically take place in the first or second week of June.According to business analyst Mike Fattah, it’s worth mentioning that ESA has abandoned it. [its] The LACC date is the end of November 2021. This means that ESA may have abandoned the plan for face-to-face events before the full effect of Omicron was achieved.

And of course, last year’s E3 was pretty confusing. Many companies, including the PlayStation, opt-out of the event after attending a later-cancelled 2020 show, while others hosted their own livestream. Overall, the game’s biggest event, the E3 2021, felt sparse and a bit unnecessary. Hopefully ESA will untwist this year for a smoother show.

