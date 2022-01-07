PlayStation VR2 has at least one cool game.This is all else we know





Sony’s Sense PSVR 2 controller was announced last year.

Sony Computer Entertainment This story is part of CES, where CNET has the latest news on the upcoming and greatest technology.

Sony was a little surprised at the CES2022 press conference and bullied a bit about the details of the next-generation VR headset expected for the PlayStation 5. And I took a peek at the game.

As Sony explains in a new detailed blog post, the hardware is certainly called the PlayStation VR 2 (not surprisingly). And that funky controller is called the PSVR 2 Sense controller, which is mentally similar to Sony’s DualSense controller. But the more interesting news is the exclusive game revealed. Horizon Call of the Mountain, a game that looks like it’s set in the same game world as Horizon Zero Dawn.

The VR headset promises to have its own vibration feedback and controller with advanced tactile sensation, in addition to eye tracking, 110 degree field of view, and fove rendering. This is a technology that focuses only on where the fovea centralis of the eye is looking to maximize resolution. More graphic punches with fewer pixels.

Dominic Mallinson, head of R & D for Sony PlayStation, suggested that eye tracking could come back in a conversation with CNET in 2019.

Now playing: Take a look at this: PlayStation VR 2 details revealed: how great it is …

8:52

This looks like one of the big VR headsets that will change the game expected in 2022. The main specifications known so far are:

OLED display, 2,000×2,040 pixel resolution per eye, 90Hz and 120Hz frame rate 110 degree field of view-C connectionControllers with USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, rechargeable battery, 6DoF tracking, capacitive touch buttons and infrared Finger tracking, special haptic triggers like the DualSense controller

Sony seems to have dumped a lot of information in our way, but there are still many unknowns about the PSVR 2 and we want to discover it sooner.

how much does it cost?

Sony hasn’t priced the PSVR2 yet, it suggests … it won’t be cheap. The original PlayStation VR cost $ 400 for the headset alone in 2016. With PSVR2’s line-of-sight tracking, high-end display, and gorgeous controller, it can cost at least as much as the PlayStation 5.

When will you be out?

Sony said PSVR2 will come in 2022, but does that mean a holiday or earlier? It’s not a hassle, but it’s good to know.

What kind of games do you have?

Sony has announced one PSVR2 game, but how great is the rest of the lineup? Sony can immerse itself in an exclusive game library or get a timed monopoly from an indie developer. The first PSVR released in many notable games, PSVR2 needs an interesting game to sell the hardware.

Is it backward compatible with all older PSVR games?

The odds are reportedly backward compatible with existing PSVR games. This makes sense as PSVR games on the PS4 already run on the PS5 with first-generation hardware. It also helps to provide a starter library for new headsets. Sony can also update many of these games with PS5-optimized graphics.

Is it possible to be wireless?

Sony has confirmed that the headset is connected with a USB-C cable, but in theory it is possible to sell another wireless adapter to remove the headset for active fitness-type games. is. It’s hard to imagine a 360-degree Beat Saber with its USB-C cable turned on.

Entertain your brain with the coolest news, from streaming to superheroes, memes to video games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/gaming/playstation-vr-2-getting-at-least-one-cool-game-heres-everything-else-we-know-ces-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos