Google has been forced to change the behavior of Nest speakers following the decision of the Sonos Trade Commission. [Update]

Sonos and Google have been at war with each other for years, as the previous company claims several major copyright and patent infringements. As the proceedings and theft charges continue to pile up, Google is forced to make changes to the software accordingly. The company has been hit hardest ever, as Sonos won a major court decision that, in the worst case, could lead to an import ban on some of Google’s most popular products. In the meantime, you’ll be forced to change the behavior of Google’s smart speakers.

As the New York Times reported, the US International Trade Commission today defeated Sonos and was found guilty of Google’s unauthorized infringement of Sonos’ intellectual property. This decision follows preliminary results announced in August last year, and judges have determined that Google is in breach of the 1930 Customs Act. The problem is now heading for a presidential review of the possibility of veto.

Assuming that the Biden administration does not take any action, the import ban on infringing devices will come into effect within 60 days unless patent infringement workarounds are implemented. Part of the ITC’s ruling includes the isolation of these exact workarounds, and Google expects The Verge to “do not affect our ability to import or sell our products. “Masu,” and the customer reported that he “does not experience any confusion.” In a forum post detailed below, Google described some of the changes made to Nest speakers that would allow them to circumvent a complete import ban.

A complete list of affected devices hasn’t been released yet, but Sonos initially required USITC to block Google’s smart speakers, Pixel smartphones, Chromebooks, and all Chromecast models. It is unclear if all of these devices are still subject to this ban. After all, Google first removed the cast volume control from Android 12 due to legal issues. However, this feature returned to the phone with a patch in January of this week, and probably no longer infringes Sonos’ patents. Sonos told The Verge that Google hardware devices affected by this ruling include recent Pixel smartphones such as the Pixel 4, Nest Hub, Nest Mini, Chromecast dongles, and the Pixel Chromebook with YouTube Music pre-installed. ..

The company may have been working behind the scenes to remove infringing software from other devices as well. However, as Bloomberg reports, Sonos filed a filing on December 2, stating that Google has not yet implemented the software changes in its products.

Sonos has provided the following statement regarding today’s decision.

“I am grateful that the ITC has clearly examined the five Sonos patents in question in this case and clearly determined that Google has infringed all five. This is very much in the patent case. Rarely, it is a total victory that highlights the strength of Sonos’s broad patent portfolio and the cavities of Google’s piracy. These Sonos patents control home audio systems, synchronize multiple speakers, and more. It targets the breakthrough inventions of Sonos, a very popular home audio feature, such as independent volume control of the speakers and stereo pairing of the speakers.

Google may be able to degrade or eliminate product functionality in ways that bypass the ITC’s import bans. But while Google may sacrifice consumer experience to circumvent this import ban, the product still infringes dozens of Sonos patents, the fraud persists and owes to Sonos. The damage you are doing will continue to occur. Alternatively, Google can pay fair royalties for abused technology, as other companies have already done. “

Meanwhile, Google had this to provide us with today’s ruling:

“I do not agree with today’s decision, but we will ensure that our sharing customers use our products at their best and do not experience any confusion. We seek further reviews and our partnerships and intellectual property. We will continue to protect ourselves from Sonos’ frivolous claims about. “

You have to wait if the Biden administration is a Google fan enough to reject today’s ban.

Update: 2022/01/06 21:37 EST

Google will change settings to address trade bans

After the ITC announced the decision, Google responded by listing the changes that the decision would bring to Android phones and their Nest and Cast-enabled speakers. In a post on the Google Nest Community forum, the company states that the speaker group’s volume control feature is gone and users will have to manually change the volume of connected speakers. Previously, Google allowed users to create group speaker pairs from different cast-enabled speakers and sync to adjust the volume, but according to the ITC, this all-in-one volume adjustment is a violation of Google. It was too close to one of the patents I made. ..

Google also states that “a few users” will need a third-party app called the “Device Utility App” or DAU to install and update some Nest speakers. This is probably because the in-app update process also violates one of Sonos. Patent. The complete list of changes is below.

To adjust the volume of a group of speakers, you need to adjust each speaker individually instead of using the group volume controller. You will also not be able to change the volume of the speaker group using the physical volume buttons on your phone. Unless you have a speaker group that includes other brands of Cast-based devices such as JBL and Lenovo, most speaker groups should continue to work as expected. They must be Cast firmware version 1.52.272222 or later. Check this article or contact the device manufacturer for information on how to find the firmware version of your device. A small number of users will need to use the Device Utility App (DUA) to complete product installations and updates. You may be prompted to download and run the DUA. This will connect your device to Wi-Fi and receive the latest software version. Google’s January patch for Pixels includes a great resurgence of the volume control cast.

After being first removed from Android 12

