CES 2022: AMD, Intel, and Nvidia mate CPU and GPU





At the end of last year, I wrote about Apple’s first M1 series-powered MacBook Pro, and how the company spared no opportunity to pull out big benchmark guns against previous efforts and rivals. At CES, the empire (at least the empire that dominates PC chips) has counterattacked, and AMD, Intel, and Nvidia have all announced a new version of the flagship that addresses the need to deliver performance more efficiently. Among the technologies they have worked on, we are leveraging the diversity of the Windows ecosystem for new ways for CPUs and GPUs to work together to achieve all performance and efficiency. This move is part of a counter-argument against Apple, which has achieved impressive performance with integrated GPUs, but has not (yet) developed its own discrete GPU.

AMD has the longest history of offering both CPUs and discrete GPUs, and it’s not surprising to see the company adopting a more intelligent power shift between the two. The company has enhanced SmartShift technology to route the computational load between the CPU and GPU to SmartShift Max. The company claims that this technology has enabled it to accelerate a wider range of games and workflows, giving examples of games that can improve up to 13% from no acceleration.

Intel, a newcomer to discrete GPUs, has demonstrated the benefits of broad integration between CPUs and Arc discrete graphics processors under the banner of deep linking. The company briefly described various power routing tricks that can improve game performance, but also showed how discrete GPUs work with integrated GPUs in the core architecture. For example, using this approach, the video editing app DaVinci Resolve can encode alternating frames of video between each graphics processing option. Intel claims that this can improve rendering time by 40%.

Finally, Nvidia’s absence from PC CPUs hasn’t hindered the development of a unique approach to partnerships between discrete GPUs and major CPUs. The company elaborated on the CPU optimizer as part of the fourth generation of the AI-powered Max-Q approach to system design. This is a low-level framework that allows the company’s GPUs to adjust the performance, temperature and power of next-generation CPUs. This makes CPU performance more efficient and allows the GPU to transfer more power. The company also takes into account factors such as CPU and GPU power usage, battery discharge, image quality, and frame rate in real time to improve battery life by up to 70% when playing games, second-generation batteries. We also talked about boost technology. ..

Three major PC silicon providers have announced an approach to closer CPU-GPU collaboration, along with advances in AI-powered upsampling such as Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling in relation to improving gaming performance. .. These improvements are closely linked to the improvements in many creative software apps. Over time, boosts can be filtered to more mainstream applications, especially as AR and VR applications evolve.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/at-ces-cpus-and-gpus-buddy-up/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos