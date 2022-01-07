Google infringes Sonos Audio patents, trade court rules





Some of Google’s smart speakers and other devices have been found to infringe existing Sonos patents. Photo: Gizmodo / Andrew Liszewski

Google’s smart speakers and Android devices are a key part of our vision for a connected ecosystem and could be at risk after today’s trade court ruling.

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has ruled that Google infringes Sonos’s audio patents. (A PDF of the decision can be found here.) The decision means that Google is no longer allowed to import products that infringe Sonos’ intellectual property. The gadget was manufactured abroad and the committee provided a cease and desist to the company. The ruling is heading to President Biden’s desk, who will refuse the order within the next 60 days.

The committee spent two years investigating whether Google violated the 1930 Customs Act. This is a law enacted to prevent unfair competition with imported products that violate US patents, trademarks and copyrights. The commission has been under discussion since August last year after a judge preliminarily ruled that Google infringed the patent.

Sonos has asked the ITC to block imports of patent-infringing Google products such as Google Home smart speakers, Pixel smartphones and Chromecast devices. A Google spokesman told Bloomberg that he has been working on a product redesign after a preliminary ruling last August to avoid disrupting sales and not infringing Sonos patents.

According to Google spokesperson Jos Castaeda, we disagree with today’s decision, but we plan to ensure that our sharing customers use our products in the best possible condition and not cause confusion. We seek further reviews and continue to protect ourselves from Sonos’ frivolous claims about our partnership and intellectual property.

Sonos first filed a complaint in January 2020 after being reportedly repeatedly warning Google about alleged infringement. Sonos CEO Patrick Spence claimed to have explicitly and deliberately copied Google’s patented audio technology. The patent in question seems to be related to Google’s cast infrastructure, such as how to handle multi-room playback between network devices.

Sonos had previously asked Google to license the technology, and the two companies reportedly discussed such an arrangement. Eddie Lazarus, Sonos Chief Legal Officer, estimated that Google infringed the patents of more than 150 companies.

It’s unclear if the company will soon have to start selling different versions of the device, as Google has the opportunity to appeal the ruling even after the president’s review period.

