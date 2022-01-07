Rumors: Apple is testing multiple foldable iPhone prototypes, but launch could be years away





Leaker Dylandkt shared what he knew about Apple’s rumored foldable iPhone after a quick talk about the upcoming iPhone 14 series earlier today.

According to Dylan, who built a reputation within the Apple community in 2021, Apple “is steadily developing and testing multiple prototypes, including foldable displays.” It’s still unclear whether the company will launch a foldable iPhone, as the leaker points out that “there are too many compromises with display technology.”

There are also concerns about whether foldable smartphones will continue to hit the market or become obsolete. Therefore, Apple is enthusiastic about observing the market and improving the mistakes of its competitors. “

Most Asian manufacturers are betting on foldable phones, but for now Samsung still has the best options available on the market with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold, which turns into a tablet, the Z Flip brings old foldable phones back to life-and it’s pretty smart.

As Dylan acknowledges Apple’s plans, it’s a screen, but it’s “too much compromise” because it’s jumping from an OLED display to a plastic screen. The leaker wrote:

While other manufacturers seemingly repeat beta products, Apple is keen to make sure the design doesn’t deviate from the iPhone’s current form factor. They are interested in playing long games to see how technology advances.

Rumors about the foldable iPhone aren’t starting today. Last year, trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the first foldable iPhone will be available in 2023.

According to sources, Kuo plans to ship 15 to 20 million foldable iPhones in 2023. The company is likely to work with Samsung as the exclusive supplier of foldable OLED displays for new iPhone models that retain design and specifications. do not know.

Analysts predicted in a previous report on the first foldable iPhone that the screen of the device would be 7.5-8 inches. Samsung is currently leading the foldable market, but Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will dominate the first foldable iPhone with its powerful cross product ecosystem.

Currently, the product position of foldable smartphones is mainly the integration of smartphones and tablets. However, we believe that foldable smartphones are just one application of foldable design. We anticipate that foldable devices will obscure product segmentation between smartphones, tablets and laptops in the future. The product-to-product ecosystem and hardware design benefits will make Apple the biggest winner in the new foldable device trend.

Would you like to introduce a foldable iPhone to Apple? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

For those interested in the 1/3 foldable iPhone, Apple is undoubtedly developing and testing multiple prototypes, including a foldable display. However, there are still many compromises with foldable display technology.

— Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

