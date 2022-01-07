Sonos wins patent proceeding against Google – this is what it means to you





Almost exactly two years ago, Sonos sued Google for patent infringement on multi-room speaker technology. Today, the European Parliament Committee on International Trade (ITC) has ruled in favor of Sonos, banning the import of many of Google’s hardware products (Nest, Pixel, Chromecast, etc.), as the New York Times reported. did.

In response to this ruling, Google has made a number of software changes and tweaks to avoid the patent infringement technology in question. This is a measure that tech giants believe will not affect their ability to import and sell their products.

What was stolen?

Sonos is renowned for its innovative multi-room speaker technology, allowing networks of speakers throughout the house to communicate intelligently with each other and be centrally managed via smart devices.

Sonos claims that Google stole a key element of this technology after the 2013 partnership, and has since used its large scale to produce competing products that are below Sonos’ products. ..

Specifically, there are five allegedly infringed patents, and the ITC has ruled in favor of Sonos for all five. This includes the ability to adjust the volume of multiple devices on the same network at once, syncing multiple devices on the network, and initializing such devices.

How does this affect me?

First, the import ban proposed by the ITC only covers Google hardware products imported into the United States, and the Commission has given it to comply with the tech giant 60 days before the ban takes place.

Long before that deadline, Google expects to publish a software update that implements a workaround to avoid infringement of these five patents and revoke the import ban. In fact, the ITC has already approved these measures, according to a Google spokeswoman who speaks to The Verge.

In practice, this means that these import bans are unlikely to come into effect, and you will rarely notice the change unless you are a user of a particular feature covered by the patent.

Google has already implemented some of these workarounds for volume control and network initialization. For smart home devices and speakers, the user must adjust the individual volume of all units in the speaker group individually (whether by voice or app control).

In addition, “a small number of users must use the Device Utility App (DUA) to complete product installations and updates.” It’s not clear which users this will affect, but it’s probably a customer who is buying a new but not yet updated Google smart home device and should only be an issue during the initial setup of the device.

For now, the impact of this groundbreaking patent proceeding does not have a significant impact on users of Google devices, but the precedent it sets will affect the price and design of future products from tech giants. May be given.

