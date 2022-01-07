KOHLER PerfectFill Smart Bathing Technology Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree





Kohler secures recognition for fifth consecutive year

KOHLER, Wis., Jan. 6, 2022 / PRNewswire / –Kohler Co., a global leader in the design and innovation of kitchen and bath products, announced that the PerfectFill Bath Filler and Drain has been recognized among CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees In the smart home category. Products receiving this distinction scored above the threshold set for their respective product categories. PerfectFill is the latest of Kohler’s smart home innovations to be honored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), following Stillness Bath (2021 Best of Innovation) ), Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet (2020 Innovation Honoree), Sensate Touchless Kitchen Faucet with KOHLER Konnect (2019 Best Of Innovation), and Verdera Voice lighted mirror with Amazon Alexa (2018 Innovation Honoree).

KOHLER PerfectFill smart bathing technology named a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the CTA, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judge, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more , reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

PerfectFill is a drain system that integrates a smart drain, digital / app controller and bath filler. PerfectFill technology can draw a bath to a preferred preset temperature and desired depth with a simple voice command or through the KOHLER Konnect app, reducing time spent monitoring the bath as it fills. This system allows users to set and activate 10 pre-set experiences, letting each person activate their own bathing experience easily.

“Kohler’s smart home products for the kitchen and bath are geared toward making simple moments better; we aim to automate the things we believe people shouldn’t have to think about and to allow people to take control of their own wellbeing and self-care, “Say David Kohler, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kohler Co.” PerfectFill creates a personalized bathing experience that means parents can start filling a child’s bath remotely during the nighttime routine; it means people can use the app to begin filling their bath while finishing. cleaning the kitchen after dinner. “

The KOHLER Konnect App is used for provisioning and commissioning the system, creating presets, customization, and control options. PerfectFill can also be paired with a voice assistant, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, to offer voice control over the bath operation, and the system offers an optional, more traditional user interface to control the bath.

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. For more information on Kohler smart home solutions, visit kohler.com/smarthome.

About Kohler Co.Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies sintered of nearly 37,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global lifestyle brand and leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry and tile; and owner / operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. For more details, please visit to KOHLER.com.

Contacts: Vicki [email protected]

Jillian Rosone [email protected]

