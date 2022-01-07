Check out the 5 cool innovations we’ve seen at CES





CES 2022 opened its doors this week as the annual consumer electronics trade fair returned to Las Vegas after being fully virtualized in 2021 during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In short, it’s the first time in two years that people in the tech industry have had the opportunity to get the latest and greatest innovation. This year’s show provided attendees with a number of new electric vehicles, such as the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickups and Sony’s Vision-S 02 EV SUV, as well as ultra-bright OLED screens such as LG’s giant 97-inch OLED TV.

However, this year more than 2,200 vendors participated and there were many small products that attracted people’s attention. From video games that you can literally feel to the latest smart baby products, we’ll show you some of the coolest gadgets that stand out on the CES floor on Wednesday.

By yourself (temporarily)

If you hate commitments and needles, but still crave for cool tattoos, Prinker will cover you.

Prinker, the Korean company that developed the first digital temporary tattoo device, has announced the Mini Prinker M. It’s small and light enough to fit in your hand, so anyone can easily apply a temporary tattoo to their skin.

Prinker’s products use FDA-approved cosmetic inks that last 1-3 days and are easily rinsed off.

Feel the game

Ever wondered what your video game character felt when the last boss hit them across the room?

With OWO’s Wireless Haptic Vest, you can feel punches, gunshot wounds, and character punctures. The vest has been in development for two years and will hit the market in October.

The highly conductive electrodes on the inside of the shirt give you a variety of sensations, such as a dagger sticking into your ribs, a bullet coming out of your arm, and a weak breeze on your back.

As the world of VR and Metaverse continues to grow, shirts have many uses beyond games. Think of hugging someone in the Metaverse and feeling a hug.

VR arcade machine

Speaking of VR, the future of arcade-style games may be on the floor of this year’s CES.

VRLCO’s Virtual Reality Gaming rigs are easy and require little setup or assistance, unlike most arcade VR products, as nothing needs to be fixed other than VR goggles.

Smart parenting

Cradlewise wants to give parents the extra sleep they desperately want.

The company’s smart cribs are designed for babies up to 2 years old. Comes with an integrated non-contact baby monitor that can detect signs of your baby waking up and automatically put your baby back to sleep by slowly rocking to the music.

According to the company, they also learn the sleeping habits of babies and, like babies, adapt and grow over time.

Stop snoring

Everything is getting smarter these days. Then why not make a pillow?

Motion Pillow claims that its smart pillow helps everyone stop snoring. Pillows are paired with a solution box that detects, records, and analyzes human snoring patterns. Using the data, the box inflates the airbag inside the pillow that places the head to reduce snoring.

Pillows also track your sleep patterns. This can be seen in the company app.

Please contact Colton Lockhead ([email protected]). Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/conventions/ces/check-out-5-cool-tech-innovations-we-saw-at-ces-2509020/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos