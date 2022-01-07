Comments on Google Docs Weaponized in New Phishing Campaign





Operators behind recent phishing campaigns are using the commenting feature of Google Docs to send seemingly legitimate emails that convince targets to click on malicious links.

This isn’t the first time threat actors have found a way to abuse user trust in Google’s popular productivity suite, Avanan researchers who discovered the campaign report. Earlier this year, they observed an attacker sending a link to a Google Docs file containing a malicious download. The victim who downloaded the file was tricked into entering their login credentials.

The latest threat uses another method documented in the 2020 attack. Since December, Avanan has seen attackers use the comment feature of Google Docs in phishing campaigns. This phishing campaign is not exclusive, but is primarily targeted at Outlook users. The attack attacked at least 500 inboxes in 30 tenants, with operators using over 100 unique Gmail accounts.

To carry out this attack, the attacker creates a Google Docs document and adds a comment containing a malicious link. Add the victim using “@” in the comment. This action automatically sends an email to your target with a link to your Google Docs file. The email will display the complete comment, including malicious links and other text added by the attacker.

This email notification is sent directly from Google, which makes it an attractive technique for phishers. Google is generally trusted by users and most of the allow lists, so it can reach the victim’s inbox. In addition, the email does not include the attacker’s email address, only the display name. This makes it harder for victims and anti-spam filters to recognize the attack.

An attacker can easily create a free Gmail account, set up Google Docs, insert a comment, and send it to the desired target. Since the recipient does not see the sender’s email address, an attacker could use the name of a colleague or friend as the display name, increasing the likelihood that the target would click. Attackers can use this technique to deliver malware, steal credentials, or take other actions, depending on their motives.

No G Doc Access Required Please note that the notification email contains a malicious link, so the victim does not need to access the document for the attack to work. Avanan researchers report in a blog post. The attacker also does not need to share the file with the attacker. It is enough to mention the target in the comments.

The December campaign used Google Docs comments in phishing attacks. However, according to the team, this technique also works for Google Slides. Avanan notified Google of the findings on January 3rd.

To protect against this technique, security experts are advised to advise employees to ensure that the sender’s email matches his or her email. If you are not sure, you should contact the sender to make sure you intend to send a comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.darkreading.com/attacks-breaches/google-docs-comments-weaponized-in-new-phishing-campaign The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos