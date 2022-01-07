Yannis C. Yortsos Wins Prestigious Gordon Prize at the National Academy of Engineering-USC Viterbi





Yannis C. Yortsos, Dean of the USC Viterbi School of Engineering and a pioneer in changing engineering conversations, was awarded the NAE’s prestigious Bernard M. Gordon Prize, along with three collaborators.

The annual Gordon Prize from the National Academy of Engineering recognizes academic leaders in engineering for developing innovative approaches to education. Yortsos was the first USC faculty member to receive praise.

This year, the Gordon Prize was awarded in recognition of the founding and subsequent growth of the Grand Challenges Scholars Program (GCSP). Co-founded by USC, Duke University and Olin College in 2009, the program is now expanding to over 100 universities nationwide. According to Yortsos, GCSP has five perspectives among participating undergraduate engineering students: undergraduate research, interdisciplinary collaboration, innovation and entrepreneurship, cultural and global understanding, and social impact and relevance. Encourages the development of.

The Grand Challenge Scholarship Program essentially redefines engineering education and engineers today. This is to help students understand that Yortsos has the ability to solve problems like the Grand Challenge in multiple disciplines. The program not only emphasizes the technical part of engineering, but is also interdisciplinary and innovative, with a deep understanding of cultural issues and a clear understanding of the social impact of technology in solving important social problems. It also emphasizes the fact that it needs to be entrepreneurial.

This honor has a prize of $ 500,000, which will be awarded to GCSP and distributed to four winners this year.

At the heart of the Grand Challenge Scholarship Program is the development and adoption of a personalized, collaborative curriculum experience based on NAE’s 14 Grand Challenges for Engineering. These include securing cyberspace, personalized learning advances, brain reverse engineering, better pharmaceutical engineering, health informatics advances, providing access to clean water, economicization of solar energy, and the nitrogen cycle. Includes management, engineering of tools for scientific discovery.

USC currently graduates from about 50 GCSP students annually. To date, 228 Trojans have successfully completed the program.

History of GCSP

In 2009, Yannis Yortsos, then Tom Katsouleas, then Dean of Engineering at Duke, and Rick Miller, former President of Olin College, proposed the creation of the Grand Challenges Scholars Program. They did so to help engineers prepare to solve the Grand Challenge announced by NAE the previous year.

GCSP also aims to act as a pilot for innovative educational approaches, ultimately becoming the mainstream educational paradigm for all engineering students, Yortsos said.

Since the program’s inception, GCSP students have presented their research, participated in business model contests, and otherwise participated in subsequent Grand Challenges and Global Grand Challenge Summits.

In March 2015, President Barack Obama was presented with a pledge signed by 122 universities to educate a new generation of engineers in the Grand Challenge with a goal of 20,000 students by 2025, following GCSP. I pledged that.

Katsouleas, now a professor of engineering at the University of Connecticut and former President of UConn, Miller, and Honorary President of Orins, and Jenna Carpenter, founding director of the Faculty of Engineering at Campbell University in North Carolina, share the Gordon Award with Yortsos. Both Katsouleas and Miller were Vice Dean of USC Viterbi early in their careers. For several years, Carpenter advised universities interested in participating in the Grand Challenge Scholarship Program.

Reliable engineer

What is the future of GCSP? As the world continues to change at an exponential and constantly accelerating pace, the Grand Challenges Scholars Program must evolve and adapt to the better position of tomorrow’s engineers, Yortsos said.

To that end, USC Viterbis Dean has launched a new initiative to rethink the school’s engineering writing program. The Engineering in Society program, with a focus on technology ethics, community services, and communication, helps add new elements to the Grand Challenges Scholars program across the country.

According to Yortsos, we need to prepare students with personality as well as outstanding technical skills that they already have. USC Viterbi aims to create such a model engineering education in order to develop reliable engineers. This vision is in perfect alignment with the evolution of GCSP in today’s world of incredible acceleration technology and its impact on humanity and society. Indeed, engineers are often called in to solve new epic challenges with human-centered components.

Published January 6, 2022

