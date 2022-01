Washington state police warn against using Google and Apple Maps detours to remote forest roads

On January 6, 2022, the recommended route from Seattle to Easton, Washington, I-90 was closed due to heavy snow. The software selects several forest roads along routes that soldiers consider dangerous during a winter storm.

(Google map)

Washington Patrol members are on their way across forest road mountains, as all major highways that cross the Seattle-Washington Cascade are likely to be closed until at least Saturday due to heavy snowfall and dangerous travel conditions. It warns the driver not to try to find.

Traveling from Seattle to eastern Washington usually drives the Snoqualmie Pass directly along Interstate 90. However, because it and all other mountain paths are closed and there are no viable detour options, we ask popular GPS navigation mapping programs such as Google Maps and Apple Maps to plan. Routes to towns on the other side of the cascade, such as Easton and Kreelm, can take you to dangerous detours.

The default route, planned Thursday afternoon from Seattle to Easton, Washington, sends drivers to use rarely-moving forest roads that aren’t designed for normal vehicle traffic and aren’t treated for heavy snowfall. ..

“Using Forestry Roads is very dangerous. We warn people not to use Forestry Roads around the pass,” says Sgt. Darren Wright of the Washington Patrol. “It’s very difficult to navigate. You can’t turn around easily. You can get stuck. And a passing driver won’t come to your aid.”

Asking for help can be as problematic as cell services are “at best rough”, Wright said.

The Snoqualmie Pass snows more than 4 feet, and the higher the altitude, the more snow. The crew of the Ministry of Transport got off the pass because of the high risk of avalanches and the heavy snow that caused many trees to fall. Forest roads have similar risks.

Wright said he had already received reports that off-road vehicles were stuck in these areas.

“For safety reasons, I really don’t recommend this idea,” Wright said.

FOX Weather is seeking comments from both Apple and Google.

A Google representative said:

Given the unpredictable situation of the current snowstorm, our team uses details from local governments, driver feedback, and sudden changes in driving habits to get local routes as quickly as possible. We are working to update. We are currently displaying winter storm warnings to warn local drivers and we encourage everyone to pay close attention.

So far, Apple hasn’t answered any inquiries.

The WSDOT crew wants to open the pass on Saturday.

