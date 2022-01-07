Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology 2022: Innovations in embedded data storage technology have eliminated storage bottlenecks and collapsed memory arenas.





The "Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology: R & D Portfolio Analysis" report has been added to the ResearchAndMarkets.com offering.

The demand for data storage technology stems from the need to efficiently and quickly process large datasets in critical applications such as big data, AI, and IoT. Over the years, data storage technology has evolved against the backdrop of advances in storage devices and the components used in the technology.

A major driver of the growth of the data storage industry is the development of the digital industry and government agencies as a whole. Operations are also becoming a data-centric process.

The need to store and process large amounts of data is driving innovation in the industry. Data storage is a major application in the manufacturing, healthcare, banking and home automation sectors.

This technology and innovation research provides insights into ongoing development in the data storage technology industry. It focuses on existing storage devices and technologies used in new technologies such as SSD, MRAM, C-RAM, NVMe, dynamic memory, ReRAM, FeRAM, persistent memory, and DNA storage.

Key Questions Answered in This Technology and Innovation Survey:

What is Data Storage Technology?

What are the new trends in the data storage technology industry?

Where are the new opportunities for data storage technology?

What are the drivers and constraints for hiring?

What are the industry best practices?

What are the growth opportunities and key success factors?

Main topics to cover:

1. Strategic obligations

2. Growth environment

3. Outlook for data storage technology

3.1 Data Storage-Technology Overview

3.2 Technology Overview-Primary Data Storage

3.3 Technology Overview-Secondary Data Storage

3.4 Advantages and Disadvantages of Different Types of Data Storage Technologies

3.5 Technology Comparison-Primary and Secondary Data Storage

The story continues

4. Major data storage technologies

4.1 SSD provides low power consumption and withstands extreme temperatures

4.2 Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) enables rapid access to data and robust storage

4.3 Chalcogenide (C) -RAM enables shorter latency and longer data retention

4.4 High-performance NVMe technology is ideal for data-driven businesses

4.5 Dynamic memory enables large-scale data storage with no upper limit

4.6 Patent evaluation across various memory technologies-SSD

4.7 Patent evaluation across various memory technologies-ReRAM, MRAM, and NVMe

5. Factors Affecting Technology Development and Adoption of Data Storage Technology

5.1 Technology Growth Driver-AI and Big Data Advances

5.2 Growth constraints on technology adoption-low stability and privacy concerns

5.3 Storage Class Memory, compute memory, and internet-based storage management enable progressive storage.

5.4 Notable advances in data storage technology

5.5 New data storage technology supports big data

5.6 New data storage technology improves performance

5.7 Digital Platforms and IoT Drive Data Storage Innovation

6. New opportunities for data storage technology

6.1 Impact of advances in data storage on different industries

6.2 Healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, banking and home automation are core sectors that leverage advances in data storage.

6.3 Evolution of education, retail, government, security, aerospace and defense sectors is supported by data storage technology

7. Industry best practices: strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches

7.1 Technology acquisition enhances market offering

7.2 Strategic alliance brings new capabilities to data storage technology

7.3 Mergers and acquisitions of top participants pave the way for advanced product technology

7.4 Product innovations focus on low power efficiency and high performance data storage technology

7.5 Product Innovation Focuses on X-NAND Technology and NVMe PCIe SDD

8. Companies to act

8.1 SPINAND flash memory for reliable storage applications

8.2 Gen3 NVMe SSD for midrange segment

8.3 NVMe RAID Accelerator to Improve Server Startup Recovery

8.4 Massive SSD based on compute storage

8.5 Massive SSD Accelerator Based on Computational Storage

9. Growth opportunities

9.1 Growth Opportunities 1: New Embedded Memory Technology for the IoT Sector

9.2 Growth Opportunity 2: SSD Advances to Improve Storage Capacity

9.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Data Storage Technology for AI and ML

