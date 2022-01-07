Does domain expansion affect SEO?Google’s John Mueller explains





Google search advocate John Mueller answers other questions related to whether domain extensions affect SEO and the impact of domain selection on search.

These questions are answered in the latest article in the Ask Googlebot video series on YouTube.

Mueller responds to questions about comparing dot-com and other domain extensions, gTLDs and ccTLDs, www and non-www, etc.

Here are all the questions answered in the video and Mueller’s complete answer.

Is the .Com domain good?

The first question is one of the most common, especially among those who register their domain for the first time.

Are .com domains better than other domains?

The person who submitted the question also asks if they are willing to use a new extension, such as a .space domain.

Mueller says:

“Sure, go for it. The new top-level domain (TLD) is on par with other generic top-level domains such as .com when it comes to SEO. Choose what you like. Lots of it now. There are options. “

WWW or non-WWW domain?

Is it better to use the www or non-www version of the domain name?

Mueller says:

“You can use whatever you like. Google’s system doesn’t like either method. You may go either way for technical reasons, but in many cases it’s your personal preference. It’s a problem. “

Rel = canonical for different domain types

Is it possible to use rel = canonical link elements between different TLDs? gTLD (generic top-level domain) and ccTLD (country code top-level domain).

Mueller says:

“Yes, you can do this. The rel = canonicallink element is not restricted to the same domain name.”

Country code top-level domain expansion for global websites

Does ccTLD work on global websites?

Mueller says:

“The answer is yes. Country code domain names help the system geotarget the country, but still allow global visibility.

The only limitation is that you cannot specify another country for geotargeting. For example, if you have a French .fr website, you can use it globally. However, you cannot explicitly geotarget Brazilian users. “

See the full video from Google below:

