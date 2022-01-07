M1 manager left Apple





It’s no exaggeration to say that Apple’s move from Intel processors to its own Apple Silicon on the Mac has been well received. The M1 processor and its Macs and their variants (such as the M1 Pro and M1 Max) are widely regarded for their performance, compatibility, and power efficiency. It even completely changes the Intel and AMD tables, asking customers how their new products compare to Apple’s best.

Jeff Wilcox, who is responsible for the transition, has joined Intel, the very company that is no longer working for Apple and is currently looking at Apple. As you can see on his Linked In page, Wilcox was the director of the Mac system architecture team from 2013 to 2021, and in his own words, “leading the transition to Apple Silicon for all Macs starting with the M1 chip, Developed the SoC. The system architecture behind the previous T2 coprocessor. “

On January 5, 2022, he posted the following message on his LinkedIn profile:

We are pleased to announce that we have begun a new position as Intel Fellow, CTO of Design Engineering Group, Client SoC Architecture, Intel Corporation. I couldn’t be more excited to be back there working with a great team to help create a groundbreaking SOC. Great things come first!

Wilcox’s new role at Intel certainly sounds pretty vast, but he was in the company before. From 2010 to 2013, he started working at Apple after serving as Chief Engineer for PC Chipsets at Intel.

If you’re a Mac user and wondering what this means, here’s the answer: Intel has just hired a person responsible for leading the migration of M1Macs at the “system architecture” level. That doesn’t necessarily mean that M2 is bad, nor does it mean that Apple’s future silicon will suffer. First, these architectural decisions and designs are planned at least a year ago. Second, real-world processor design is a discipline that requires dozens of top engineers, and “system architecture” engineers like Wilcox generally have all the chips communicating and working together. Responsible for how to form a computing platform. It’s an important task, but given the long history of doing it on the iPhone and iPad, Apple probably has a fairly deep bench there.

More quickly, that means Apple is making great strides in the Intel-dominated industry, and Intel has already compared its chips to the best silicon on the Mac, and engineers currently working on them. Poaching.

For over 20 years, I have been professionally writing about technology throughout the adult work life. I like to understand how complex technologies work and explain them in a way that everyone can understand.

