U.S. Regulatory Regulations Google Infringes Sonos Speaker Patent





The US International Trade Commission has agreed with Sonos’s allegation that Google infringed the speaker and obtained a patent. The first decision was made in August, which confirmed a ruling banning Google from importing products that were found to infringe Sonos’ intellectual property. Google manufactures products in China, so when the import ban comes into effect 60 days later, it means they can’t be shipped to the United States.

Sonos sued Google in 2020 for more than five patents. It contains details on the technology to synchronize wireless speakers with each other. As the New York Times points out, affected products include Google’s home smart speakers, Pixel smartphones, PCs and Chromecast devices. While Google faced an import ban, spokespersons said they didn’t expect a ruling that would interfere with the ability of tech giants to import and sell devices.

“We do not agree with today’s decision, but we thank the European Parliament Committee for approving our modified design,” a spokesman told the protocol. “We seek further review and continue to protect ourselves from Sonos’ frivolous claims about our partnership and intellectual property.” The Commission did not challenge these alternative designs in its final decision. That is, Google can implement them.

In fact, the Nest team recently announced some changes to the speaker group. This is “due to a recent legal ruling.” The most notable change is that users will no longer be able to adjust the volume of all speakers in the group at once. Instead, each speaker should be adjusted individually.

In a statement, Sonos Chief Legal Officer Eddie Lazarus acknowledged that “Google may be able to degrade or eliminate product functionality in ways that bypass the ITC’s import bans.” But he said the tech giant’s product still “infringes dozens of Sonos patents” unless Google pays Sonos royalties for the technology.

The whole statement is as follows:

“I am grateful that the ITC has clearly examined the five Sonos patents in question in this case and clearly determined that Google has infringed all five. This is very much in the patent case. Rarely, it’s an all-out victory that highlights the strength of Sonos’s broad patent portfolio. These Sonos patents set up to control a home audio system, sync multiple speakers, and of different speakers. It covers Sonos’ breakthrough invention of the very popular home audio features, such as independent volume control. Stereo pairing of speakers.

Google may be able to degrade or eliminate product functionality in ways that bypass the ITC’s import bans. But while Google may sacrifice consumer experience to circumvent this import ban, the product still infringes dozens of Sonos patents, the fraud persists and owes to Sonos. The damage you are doing will continue to occur. Alternatively, Google can pay fair royalties for the technology it abuses, as other companies have already done. “

All Engadget recommended products are selected by an editorial team independent of the parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through any of these links, you may earn affiliate commissions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/us-regulator-google-infringed-on-sonos-speaker-patents-062437906.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos