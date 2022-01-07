Battlefueled 2042 drops rush mode and fans are not happy





The classic Battlefield franchise, Rush, is almost completely nonexistent in Battlefield 2042. After being added as part of a limited-time event, the developer’s dice have mostly removed the game mode.

The rush hasn’t been removed and will remain in #BattlefieldPortal in some form / theme for a few weeks / month. The Rush of Ages will be expanded based on the community reception and will be back in the future. This week is Bad Company 2 Rush. pic.twitter.com/1i80e0i9UU

Game modes that Dice did not intend to keep permanently in the game can now only be played via the Bad Company 2 Battlefield Portal playlist. Before being removed, players said the rush should be a permanent addition to the game. However, Rush is eventually set to return to other custom games in Battlefield 2042 on the Battlefield Portal. According to Kevin Johnson, Dice Community Manager, “Rush of Ages will be expanded based on the community reception and will be back in the future.”

The lack of legacy features and game modes such as Rush, Scoreboard, and in-game voice chat in Battlefield 2042 has been the focus of franchise fans since the game began. In response to fan frustration, Andy McNamara, EA’s integrated communications director for shooters and Star Wars, tweeted that fans’ expectations are cruel. McNamara further apologized for deleting the tweet, saying “it takes time to scope, design and execute” before his message was “not clear”.

Following Battlefield 2042, released last November, DICE’s plans for future games are unclear after the game has been tuned and a series of patches that fix bugs have been applied. The game’s main Twitter account hasn’t recently provided tips for increasing the content of live service games, but instead provides fans with its lore and posts that embody the world on January 5th. -Player campaign or story mode.

