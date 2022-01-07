The final ITC ruling found Google infringing Sonos’ patent





The US International Trade Commission today discovered that Google infringes five Sonos patents related to smart speakers and audio. This may ban the import of Google speakers, phones and Chromebooks that violate these patents.

In August, a preliminary decision by an ITC judge revealed that Google infringed five patents. The entire Commission today announced a final decision to agree with last year’s decision to block the import of infringing Google products (to the United States). President Biden can revoke the ban within the next 60 days, but Bloomberg states that such vetoes rarely occur.

There is also a cease and desist order against Google and a “100% deposit of the input value of infringing products imported during the presidential review period”. The decision, which has been investigated, is only a day shy since Sonos first filed a proceeding two years ago. Sonos claims that Google used information from its previous Play Music partnership to build its own product.

Sonos’ patents relate to synchronizing audio playback across multiple speakers, and having a “controller” device that directs the speakers to connect and play. It also describes creating speaker groups and setting up new devices.

The ultimate impact on shoppers is unclear, as Google said it already has a workaround as seen this week. As part of that, Sonos wants to sign a license agreement with Google. The complete statement is:

Google reiterated its work on a “modified design” to circumvent patents this afternoon and released its latest statement that the product will continue to be sold.

“We disagree with today’s decision, but thank the European Parliament Committee for approving the modified design and do not expect it to affect our ability to import or sell our products. Seems further review and continues to protect itself from Sonos’ frivolous claims about our partnership and intellectual property – Google Spokesperson

Google spokesperson

We thank the ITC for clearly examining the five Sonos patents in question in this proceeding and clearly determining that Google is infringing all five. This is extremely rare in patent proceedings and is an all-out victory that underscores the strength of Sonos’s extensive patent portfolio and the cavities of Google’s copy denials. These Sonos patents are groundbreaking Sonos features that are extremely popular for home audio systems, such as controlling home audio systems, synchronizing multiple speakers, independent volume control for different speakers, and stereo pairing of speakers. It is intended for inventions.

Google may be able to degrade or eliminate product functionality in ways that bypass the ITC’s import bans. But while Google may sacrifice consumer experience to circumvent this import ban, the product still infringes dozens of Sonos patents, the fraud persists and owes to Sonos. The damage you are doing will continue to occur. Alternatively, Google can pay fair royalties for the technology it abuses, as other companies have already done.

Sonos

Kyle Blood Show contributed to this post

FTC: We use earning car affiliate links. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2022/01/06/google-sonos-itc-final-ruling/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos