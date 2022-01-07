CES 2022 returns “home” to Las Vegas with innovations for global health, safety, and solving global challenges





CES 2022 has returned its “hometown” to Las Vegas, USA, and has launched the world’s most influential technological event with innovations that improve global health and safety and change lives around the world. With more than 2,300 exhibitors, including 800 startups, CES 2022 offers the latest innovative technologies such as vehicle technology, artificial intelligence, digital health and smart home technology, as well as NFT, food technology, space technology and more. It has a new category. Owned and manufactured by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES 2022 will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA until Saturday, January 8.

“At this week’s CES 2022, we’ll be immersing ourselves in innovation to reshape society and solve basic human challenges in the coming decades,” said CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro in the morning. Said in of the Industry Address. “With innovations in AI, digital health, transportation, drones, smart cities, digital assets, space technology, and more, these technologies are further enhancing our human capabilities.”

“For more than half a century, the technology industry has relied on CES to meet new customers, find investors, reach media members, connect with industry leaders, and discover new innovations,” CES said. Karen Chupka, EVP, said during the CTA. Industry address status. “This year’s event offers all of this and gives thousands of people the opportunity to connect with everyone, from big brands to new startups.”

Keynote Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of DX (Device eXperience) at JH Samsung Electronics, gave the first keynote speech for CES 2022 and announced Samsung’s “Together for Tomorrow” vision. Emphasizing Samsung’s plans to build a more sustainable, customized and connected future, Han talked about the need for more communication, collaboration and sustainability for technology to move forward. Samsung introduced its commitment to fully recyclable packaging, solar and wireless powered devices, and new energy-saving products as a first step towards creating a sustainable future.

Samsung also announced that many current and future eco-friendly innovations will be fully open and available to other industry leaders. “Millions of day-to-day changes can have a meaningful impact on our planet,” said Han, summarizing this latest joint sustainability effort.

Mary Barra, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors, delivered the opening CES keynote digitally. Mr. Rose rebuilt the world of automobiles and discussed the future of electricity. She revealed the long-awaited Chevrolet Silverado EV, an electric version of its iconic pickup truck. The Silverado EV promises greater headroom, a more spacious experience for both passenger and rear seat passengers, improved visibility and a fixed glass roof.

Designed as an EV from scratch, the Silverado EV offers a range of up to 400 miles on a single charge and is powered by GM’s Ultium battery pack. Bright Drop, GM’s tech startup, also provided the latest information on EV600 electric commercial vehicles and EP1 electric pallets.

