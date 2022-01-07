10k grant applications are open to manufacturing start-ups





CNC machining service provider Get It Made -https: //get-it-made.co.uk/-provides 10,000 grants to manufacturing start-ups led by under 30s.

People selected to receive grants can spend money on developing solutions to develop the industry of their choice.

The Get It Made team recognizes that people under the age of 30 play a major role in total innovation as a wide variety of new technologies emerge in all manufacturing industries.

Luke Smoothy, Director of Get It Made, said: Young people are much more motivated to do this, especially when it comes to developing solutions designed off-the-shelf with the environment in mind.

Over the next decade, space travel will make great strides, robotics and technology will automate the supply chain and contribute to the Green Revolution. People under the age of 30 should be rewarded for showing motivation, a high level of original thinking, and being able to bring their products to market vividly. We would be pleased if we could play a small role in making a positive difference in the world by helping young manufacturing start-ups. “

This grant not only provides manufactured parts (up to a value of 10,000), but also allows successful candidates to work with Get It Mades engineers.

Manufacturing grants are available to small, currently unestablished start-ups in any sector of the manufacturing industry. Also, people under the age of 30 should take the lead. Launched in the last three years, it has more than 25 employees. University-based research projects are also eligible for funding, and selected people have direct access to Get It Made engineers to help support the project in terms of design for manufacturing.

Grant applications will end at midnight Greenwich Mean Time on March 31, 2022 and can be submitted via the following website: https: //get-it-made.co.uk/grants/under-30s/

Additional information can be found on the Get It Made website (https://get-it-made.co.uk/).

