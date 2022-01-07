Indian iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini price cuts significantly on Flipkart, Amazon: Everything you need to know





The price of the iPhone 12 series has been reduced on the e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, and the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini smartphones are about Rs cheaper. 10,000 depending on the particular phone model. These websites have reduced the price of Apple smartphones, allowing users to buy smartphones at a lower price than retail stores. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, which offers both 5G and 4G LTE connectivity.

IPhone 12 Price on Amazon, Flipkart

The revised price of the iPhone 12 on Flipkart is Rs. 53,999 for a 64GB storage variant while the smartphone is listed in Rs. 63,900 on Amazon. The retail price of smartphones is currently rupees. 65,900 after Apple lowered the overall price following the launch of the iPhone 13 series.

On the other hand, the 128GB storage variant for the iPhone 12 is listed in Rs. Flipkart costs 64,999 and Amazon and retail prices are 70,900.

Amazon, Flipkart iPhone 12 Mini Price

The iPhone 12 mini is currently listed on Flipkart at a discounted Rs price. 40,999 for the 64GB storage variant. The price tag for smartphones is Rs. The retail price of smartphones is rupees, while the 64GB storage variant is 53,900 on Amazon. 59,900. Flipkart also offers discounts on the 128GB version of the iPhone 12 mini. The price is Rs. It’s 54,999 for Flipkart, but Amazon and retail prices are currently 64,900.

Specifications of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

Dual SIM (Nano + eSIM) iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and feature a Super Retina XDROLED display protected by Apple’s ceramic shielded glass. The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen, and the iPhone 12 mini has a small 5.4-inch display. Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini do not come with the included charger and support MagSafe charging using Apple’s wireless charger.

The smartphone was launched on iOS 14 in 2020 and was updated to iOS 15 in 2021. Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have a 5G connection. This is an upgrade of the company’s older iPhone model, which offers up to 4G LTE connectivity. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini come with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera, including a wide-angle camera with an f / 1.6 aperture and an f / 2.4 aperture, and an ultra-wide-angle camera, respectively.

