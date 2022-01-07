Twitter wants you to retweet with a reaction video like TikTok – TechCrunch





Everyone wants a little bit of that TikTok magic.

To that end, Twitter is rolling out a new test feature that invites people to post a video response to a tweet, rather than quoting it in the traditional way. This is a dissimilar choice to Twitter, but the company has been actively experimenting with new products for some time. This includes obsolete tweets called Fleets.

I would like to participate in the conversation and provide a more creative way to express myself on Twitter. Starting today, we have rolled out tests on iOS. This test gives you the option to quote a tweet in a reaction video (or photo) using your own tweet take.

This is my view https://t.co/RLolp062GApic.twitter.com/21qlYk2hh5

— Sam Haveson (@samhaves) January 6, 2022

Currently, the test is limited to iOS and users can select “Quote Tweet with Reaction” from the retweet menu. Twitter calls these reaction videos “Tweet Takes” and embeds and plays tweets. This is fun if it’s a complete derivative of TikTok’s own video reply. TechCrunch contacted Twitter to learn more about the breadth of testing and the potential for Tweet Takes to be the final product.

According to Twitter, we are currently testing only a small percentage of iOS users and monitor feedback from the group to see how the feature works. The company says it wants to provide users with a “more creative way to express themselves” that tracks the general mood of recent times.

Last month, Instagram added its own version of TikTok’s video replies, encouraging replies to comments on posts via reels. Given how video replies make TikTok feel more interactive and lively, it makes sense for Instagram to integrate options into existing TikTok clones. It may not make much sense on Twitter, but the see-what-sticks product approach is better than the company’s previous strategy of staying the app for years and expecting the best. Much preferred.

