Even if you turn off your iPhone, you may still receive a read confirmation message.





Users running iOS 15 have reported repeated iOS bugs where Apple’s messaging app sends a read receipt even though the setting is disabled.

On iOS, if read receipt is enabled ([設定]->[メッセージ]->[開封確認の送信]), The “delivered” text that appears below the iMessage you sent will change to “opened” when viewed in a conversation thread. , Even if you are not responding. Settings are synced across all Apple devices that are signed in to the same Apple ID.

Over the past few years, there have been sporadic reports that Messages doesn’t always monitor user settings, but according to Macworld’s Glenn Fleishman, the bug seems to be heading again. ‌IOS15‌ version.

Some people have found that restarting the device solves the problem at least temporarily, but no permanent fix has been found. This suggests that Apple will need to change something to how the feature works in future updates to the mobile operating system. I will update this article as more details become available.

