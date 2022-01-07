French data watchdog bites Google and Facebook for cookie consent – ​​TechCrunch





Hello and welcome to the Daily Crunch on January 6, 2021! Today, we have not only a killer note about this year’s weird CES confab, but also the latest media news and an editorial from US Secretary of Transportation Pete Butigeg. And of course, the host of updates from the startup land. Enjoy it!Alex

TechCrunch’s Top 3 Thoughts on Another Pandemic CES: Our own Brian Heater is a must read from this year’s little IRLCES event. TechCrunch decided not to attend directly due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t paying attention. If you want to know more about what it looks like to cover an event from a distance, Devin Coldeway has the core you’re looking for. NY Times has acquired The Athletic. After The Athletic hired a national sports writer, the company reversed the model and sold it to the New York Times instead. The reported price is $ 550 million. That’s pretty good, but not so much in today’s startup terminology. Media is still a pretty difficult game. Mark Cuban-backed FinTech unveiled: Remember SPAC? Dave does so, as FinTech startups have finally put the blank check company of their choice on the public market. TechCrunch talked to the company’s CEO about the deal, its timing, and the future of the company.

This entry from US Secretary of Transportation Pete Butigeg concludes the day’s top story. He talks about the role of government in innovation and the creation of the next from a transit perspective.

Startup / VC

Have some fun before jumping into the usual startup update combination. Natasha Lomas of TechCrunchs spent four weeks testing Ultrahuman’s metabolic fitness service. She says that becoming a cyborg is no longer audible science fiction in the world of quantified health, but this post is a great consideration of how we care for the body in the future. ..

How does the sale of cryptos affect NFTs? On the final day, before the partial recovery, the crypto was sold out sharply. TechCrunch wants to know how a fall in cryptocurrency prices will affect NFTs and other assets priced in cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency Lending and Cryptocurrency Collateral: Lucas Matney [crypto] The lending platform relies on the end user’s existing crypto collateral, but DeFi startup Goldfinch takes a different approach. Led by a16z, it raised $ 25 million for that effort. Zuddl will raise $ 13 million for virtual events. In particular, I haven’t heard that Hopin has raised another $ 1 trillion in a few months. This seems surprising now, given how busy the company has been in the last few years. Anyway, Virtual Event Space is still attracting capital, Zuddl shows. It’s nice to see the competition in the online confaf market, but I have to protest the Zuddls name kindly. The mental health startup market is booming. TechCrunch wrote a note on his blog today about Little Otter ($ 22 million, focused on children’s mental health) and Mined ($ 3.5 million, focused on emotional well-being). Two rounds in the same space of the day read like a data point to me. RIP Popcorn Time: The golden age of online piracy is behind us, but that doesn’t mean that some services that have violated copyright law haven’t survived the flames of the past. For a while. There is no popcorn time anymore. I’m sure some of you will mourn. Dunzo Raises $ 240 Million from Reliance Retail: Focusing on hyper-local distribution in seven cities in India, Dunzo has landed a huge new round led by Reliance Retail. Hyper-local and rapid delivery is a major driver around the world. I was interested in the economics involved, but it is clear that I am willing to invest in my dissertation.

There were many more. Rupifi raises $ 25 million to build a B2B payments business in India, JABU raises $ 3.2 million for a B2B e-commerce business, Payfit raises $ 259 million and then Francis’ latest It became a unicorn. Being so busy, even in the venture world, some are interested in the pace of investment in the private market today.

Five Growth Marketing Forecasts for 2022

Forecasts aren’t the only latest guest column with forecasts for next year. Growth expert Jonathan Martinez shares some tactics that early-stage companies can use to harness these trends.

Among other topics, Martinez shared his thoughts on how to test ads in stages, video ads and influencer marketing, and some thoughts on Facebook and iOS 14 privacy changes.

“I think we’ll see a lot of investment in Facebook and other social media platforms to maintain a platform where users can access their data,” Martinez said.

(TechCrunch + is a membership program that helps founders and start-up teams move forward. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc. Meta’s VR holiday cycle is good. Meta, the company behind Facebook and the Oculus VR platform, seems to have a good holiday sales cycle, TechCrunch reports. The mobile companion app for Oculus VR hardware has been downloaded approximately 2 million times worldwide since Christmas Day, for each third-party data. It’s a lot of headsets. Spotify Innovates: Spotify has introduced a new podcast ad format. Queue the parade. What I want is Spotify to create a new way to support the musicians I love. In contrast, Spotify is busy working on the podcasting side of the business. I think part of my gig is podcasting, but Spotify. Cmon. Focus on the music! Facebook, Google suffers European cookie fines: Thanks to Commission Nationale de l’informatique et des, Google did not respect local (and pan-EU) cookie agreement rules, resulting in a fine of approximately $ 2.5 billion. Was passed to Facebook. liberts, or CNIL. Someone needs to sum up all the fines that American tech companies have paid to various EU countries and organizations at some point. Start that total. TechCrunch Expert

TechCrunch wants to recommend software consultants with expertise in UI / UX, website development, mobile development, and more. If you are a software consultant, pass this survey to your clients. I would like to hear why they liked working with you.

